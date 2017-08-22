Now let me ask you a simple question, which hopefully I already know the likely answer to. Now here goes with the question — do you wish to be successful in life, across the board? Now hopefully the answer from everyone to that simple, straightforward question is in the affirmative. Now if perchance it’s in the negative for anyone there’s no doubt about it, you need some immediate counseling because I don’t honestly believe that it’s mentally healthy not to want to strive to achieve success in all aspects of your life.

Now to those who do wish to succeed in life, obviously you need to first and foremost spend some quiet time setting up a series of goals (short, intermediate and long range) for all areas of your life. Next you need to draw up detailed plans of exactly how you will achieve each of these goals in a given timeframe. Then of course the hard work begins in earnest as you do what is necessary each and every day to bring your goals and objectives to fruition.

Sounds quite simple, doesn’t it? Yes it does, but guess what? Along the road to success as you pursue your objectives you are going to encounter some problems, some minor and some major. Now unfortunately it’s at this point that so many throw in the towel, so to speak, they abandon their quest to reach the top of the mountain and thus finally stand triumphant at the peak. How very sad this is to observe.

Yes, my friend, if you want to be consistently successful in all that you undertake, there’s absolutely no doubt about it, when the going gets tough as it invariably does for all of us from time to time, as the title of today’s article simply puts it you must keep going. Yes you must, if you finally wish to achieve your goals and be successful.

