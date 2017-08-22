The 25th anniversary of the FNMs first victory

• The following is the speech delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on August 20 at a church service at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the first Free National Movement’s general election victory on August 19, 1992.

We meet in thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God for his abundant blessings as we celebrate the silver jubilee of our first election to office in 1992.

We are thankful for life itself. We are thankful for the beauty and bounty of our Bahamaland.

We are thankful for the legacy of the Free National Movement; for our founders and the freedom fighters whose founding mission is now our solemn responsibility.

May the words of Psalm 107: 8-9 be our prayer: “Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.”

Dear brothers and sisters:

Prior to 1992 our country was in great peril. The economy had collapsed. Our public finances were in ruin because of gross mismanagement and corruption. The Public Treasury was strapped.

A corrupt and victimizing regime used the power of the state to destroy those they could not control and those who dared oppose the dangerous drift toward one-party rule.

A culture of fear and intimidation stalked the land. Many Bahamians were afraid of expressing their opinions or speaking out, because they feared losing their livelihood.

Some who dared speak out had family members who were not Bahamians deported. Such cruel victimization destroyed marriages and families.

Some who refused to pledge their allegiance to a corrupt regime were targeted for revenge.

It even went so far that calls were sometimes made to private banks urging them to refuse mortgages for certain individuals who did not support the cult of personality that was destroying our democracy.

Freedom was under threat by an administration which acted like a dictatorship in controlling the broadcast media.

The Bahamas was “A Nation For Sale”. We had become a narco-state. Foreign drug dealers set up bases in our islands. The government of the day turned a blind eye to the merchants of drugs and death.

Our social order, and the minds and bodies of our sons and daughters, were being poisoned by illicit drugs and the wanton disregard for human life and life-affirming values.

Corruption was like a cancer which had spread to every sector of government, and indeed throughout our culture.

Favoritism was the order of the day, with select families and cronies enriching themselves as if God had made this country only for them. In fact, a member of the regime actually said that God gave the country to them.

Amidst the fear, the mass corruption, the assault on democracy; amidst the brutal victimization, the destruction of values and the cult of personality arose men and women of courage, who dedicated their lives to save the land and the people they loved.

A courageous, patriotic Dissident Eight led the way: Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, Sir Arthur Foulkes, Warren Levarity, Maurice Moore, George Thompson, Dr. Curtis McMillan, Jimmy Shephard and Dr. Elwood Donaldson. Happily, three of our founders are still with us.

Our founders purposefully chose the word “free” in the establishment of a new movement for freedom and social justice.

For two trying decades the Free National Movement persevered in the long struggle to save our country and to secure our future.

The FNM offered the country a vigorous opposition and an alternative government.

The freedom fighters of the FNM, including many of you, sacrificed much to save our land. The sacrifices were not for the sake of power, but for the sake of doing what was right even at great risk.

Their courage is our legacy. Their legacy is our duty and guiding star.

In 1987, under the noble Sir Kendal Isaacs, we thought the victory to save our democracy had been achieved. But the victory for the people was snatched away in one of the most corrupt elections in our modern history.

In 1992, under the courageous leadership of Hubert Ingraham, the Bahamian people rose up to take back their country and to restore democracy. I salute my predecessor for his service to our country and to our party.

The new birth of freedom in 1992 was a defining moment in our history. It was a validation of the two-party system in a more secure parliamentary democracy.

In 1992, it was the FNM which brought to greater completion the values of a movement, which had long been aborted and abandoned by a regime that greedily hung on to power for a quarter century.

The Free National Movement saved our country and saved our democracy. After 1992 our democracy became more complete, more entrenched, more vibrant.

Beginning in 1992, we embarked on an era of reform that modernized The Bahamas. The opening of Parliament in Parliament Square signalled a new day.

The FNM governed in the sunshine, with transparency, accountability and good governance as guiding principles.

We restored the economy, including our tourism sector. We restored our good name in the world. We reformed government. We brought basic infrastructure, public services and hope to neglected Family Islands and communities.

We championed equality and women’s rights. We instituted the most socially progressive agenda in a generation, including in our third term in office, unemployment benefits and a prescription drug benefit.

We ended the culture of victimization and cleaned up the political process. We instituted the most ambitious measures in our history to preserve and protect the environment.

We removed the state monopoly of the broadcast media, which freed Bahamians to speak their minds, unafraid of retaliation by the state. This was another defining moment in deepening our democracy.

We introduced elected local government in the Family Islands. We made public finances more transparent.

Deliverance has always been a rallying cry of the FNM. It remains a central theme today.

The parallels between 1992 and 2017 are extraordinary.

Once again, the Free National Movement has the awesome responsibility to rescue an economy that was on the brink of collapse. We must once again restore the good name, international reputation and public finances of The Bahamas.

Once again, our task is to clean up the massive and pervasive corruption that was bankrupting our democracy and devastating the Public Treasury.

Once again, we must be the beacon of hope, economic opportunity, social progress and social justice.

But for all the parallels to 1992, we are in a new age in terms of technological innovation and prospects for human development as we approach the third decade of this century. And we are in a new era in Bahamian politics in which old habits and fashions must give way to new attitudes and a new political order and culture.

We are now embarked on a new era of political, economic and social transformation. We are embarked on a new era of good governance and public sector reform. We are embarked on a new era of transparency and accountability.

In my victory statement on May 10, I said: “As we go about the business of governing, we ask for God’s help: that He protect us from the sins of arrogance and greed; that He keep us ever mindful that this new day is not about us, but about the people we have the honor to serve.”

As we do the people’s business, we must ever remember to act with humility. Any arrogance shown to the people, including public officers, is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of our victory.

We must remain humble in victory and in the many days ahead. I especially remind my Cabinet and parliamentary colleagues to address others graciously and in the proper tone.

We must be men and women for others. We are not masters of the country as some others might believe. We are servants of the aspirations and well-being of the Bahamian people.

The election is over but it is still “the People’s Time”. We are stewards of the people’s business. We have not been elected to dominate. We have been elected to lead and to represent in a spirit of humility.

May I close by inviting us all to make the meditation of our hearts this well-known prayer attributed to St. Francis of Assisi:

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace,

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy;

“O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console;

to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love.

“For it is in giving that we receive;

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned;

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.”

God Bless you all. And may God continue to bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.