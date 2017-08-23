Believe me, I personally know full well how very, very frustrating it can indeed be when, having set a particular goal or series of goals, one comes to a temporary stop as you have to wait for someone else to take some action which will finally bring the project to fruition, to a successful conclusion. But My Friend, as the title of this particular article puts it ‘Everything Takes Time’ and so often a whole lot a time indeed. Yes, my friend, on the road to success, believe me you need a whole lot of patience because things don’t always work out just as we’d like them to, on our schedule.

There’s a well-known saying which sums up the concept being put forth today real well and it goes like this “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” ….No it was not! Nor was it built in two or three or even 50 days. So the simple lessons to be learnt here today are as follows.

When one initially sets a series of goals and objectives for any facet of one’s life, you have to A. have a whole lot of patience and B. you need to vow to be in it for the long haul. Believe me, along the way as we all strive tirelessly to reach the proverbial ‘Success City’ we will indeed experience problems and delays which will be very frustrating. However, that’s life as there is no easy way to become successful. As Mark Cuban on the program ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC-TV repeatedly says “You have to learn to crawl before you fall”….yes indeed you do.

As I have stated repeatedly in these articles over the years, ‘Life Ain’t Easy’ and believe me, if someone, some dishonest person offers you an easy way to make it in life; I respectfully suggest, that you run a mile as what is being offered as a so called ‘Short Cut’ will lead you all the way downhill where you will ultimately end up in ‘The Pen’, the Penitentiary doing time. Yes My Friend, ‘Everything Takes Time’.

Think about it!

