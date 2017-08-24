The role and function of kingdom ambassadors

When looking at the church from the perspective of ambassadors and diplomats there are several critical considerations. We have established firmly that in the New Testament believers are referred to as ambassadors and diplomats representing the Kingdom of God on earth. Jesus himself made many statements reflecting this philosophy. He talked about not being of this world. He stated that his kingdom originated in heaven and his mission and assignment was to establish or extend this kingdom to earth. These are clearly ambassador functions. Any right thinking believer who examines the New Testament cannot escape the fact that we have been given the assignment to function as diplomats and ambassadors.

In further examining the functions of ambassadors and diplomats there are several job requirements and keys to effective function.

Ambassadors and diplomats function more effectively when they have proficiency in multiple languages, especially the language of the country they are assigned to. They understand proper attire for their position. They are trained in proper speech and communication ethics. They understand timeliness and promptness. They understand decorum and protocol (when to speak and when to be silent, order and diplomatic protocols).

The New Testament church outlines some parallels to ambassadorship and diplomatic positions as outlined in the book of Ephesians where the Bible states that God has established the following positions — apostles, prophets, pastors, teachers and evangelists.

Each of these positions represents a type of diplomat or ambassador. In the diplomatic corps there are envoys, attaches, charge d affairs, diplomatic officers and various other positions that form a parallel to what is outlined in the book of Ephesians. These positions of authority have a diplomatic parallel.

These positions are essentially diplomatic positions and positions within the embassy of the kingdom (church). The church is essentially an embassy and diplomatic outpost where diplomats assemble to receive instruction on how to effectively represent the Kingdom of God and ensure that its policies, programs and agenda are known and carried out. The church is therefore a gathering of diplomats to receive instruction on effective representation and guidance on how to carry out their mission.

Every ambassador and diplomat must be clear on three things to maintain their effectiveness — identity, message and behavior.

If you do not understand your identity you will not function effectively. You must know who you are and whom you represent in order to be an effective ambassador.

Every ambassador is charged with disseminating the message of their government, and if they are not clear on what the message is they cannot function effectively because the wrong message can cause irreparable damage.

An ambassador’s conduct and behavior is a reflection of their government so an ambassador must understand how to conduct themselves so as not to cause a misconception about their country.

These three things make a major difference in a successful or failed representation.

Jesus, when he was on earth, was the perfect ambassador and representative, and talked about the plan of the King. He noted that there was an original plan that was interrupted and that he came to restore the original, and enable men to be free from the curse of separation that resulted from this departure from the original plan. When he stated that the Kingdom of Heaven was to come to earth he was speaking of this original plan being reintroduced. The words, thy kingdom come clearly indicated a reintroduction of this kingdom to earth. In many of his conversations he used the words, in the beginning, meaning that this was the way it was originally. Over a process of time, man had become so far removed from the original intent and function that when Jesus spoke about these things it was strange and foreign, but Jesus indicated that this was the original and should not be strange. This is what ambassadors do — they communicate the message of their kingdom so that persons in their country of assignment have a clear understanding of how the kingdom works thus enabling them to receive its benefits. The problem is that we have become so far removed from the original that we see the original as strange.

Jesus further explained, as the first ambassador to earth, that perfection is not expected of ambassadors, but responsibility is. We are to be responsible in carrying out our assignments. We must be responsible and must be proud of our country and heritage. We must have belief (raith) in our country and king and this causes others to recognize and benefit from what our country and government has to offer. Jesus said that we should seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness and everything else we need would be added unto us. He was asking us to have faith in a King and a system that was not of this world and as chief ambassador he constantly explained the benefits of this kingdom.

