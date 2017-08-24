Disciplined and focused.

This article is just a natural follow up to the last one titled everything takes time, for if you wish to finally make it in life and eventually become successful, you most definitely need to be, as today’s simple title puts it, both disciplined and focused, that’s for sure. Actually to be honest with you, I was listening to another program on radio dealing with how to be successful in business, and the host of that program wisely stated that to be successful in business a person needs to be disciplined and focused. Oh how absolutely correct he was as this is great very practical advice for all of those who are either in business now or are anticipating going into business in the near future.

So let’s take the first word in our title “discipline” and discuss it a bit. I remember very well interviewing former Governor General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Sir Arthur Foulkes for my “Success Files” series, which incidentally you can have access to by visiting The Reilly Institute Website which can be accessed at www.dpaulreilly.com and subscribing to be a member of either The Winner’s Club or The Gold Club.

Now when interviewing Sir Arthur on how to be successful in great depth — when it came to dealing with the subject of discipline he said, and I quote “Without discipline a person simply cannot be successful.” Oh how right he was. So discipline is a most important ingredient in any worthwhile success recipe. Yes it is.

Now, we come to the second word in our title, focused. We must always remain focused on what the end game is, so to speak. We must never lose sight of our primary objective, whatever it is. Yes indeed, there’s no doubt about it, if one wishes to become successful either in business or as an individual, you need to at all times remain, as today’s title simply and succinctly puts it, disciplined and focused.

• Think about it!

