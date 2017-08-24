Be persistent in your prayers

A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, “Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is suffering terribly from demon-possession.”

Jesus did not answer a word. So his disciples came to him and urged him, “Send her away, for she keeps crying out after us.”

He answered, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel.”

The woman came and knelt before him. “Lord, help me!” she said.

He replied, “It is not right to take the children’s bread and toss it to their dogs.”

“Yes, Lord,” she said, “but even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their masters’ table.”

Then Jesus answered, “Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted.” And her daughter was healed from that very hour. [Matthew 15:22-28]

When our lives are spiraling out of control, we must place total dependence upon the Lord to guide us out of our dilemma. Even though we might feel that the Lord is taking an inordinate amount of time to respond to our needs, we must be persistent and keep on praying. He will answer our prayers.

In the above text, a woman went to Jesus to seek his help. Her daughter was ailing. However, it appeared that Jesus ignored her request. Even after the disciples intervened, he still did not respond favorably to the woman.

Notwithstanding this, the woman persisted. She did so because she believed that Jesus had the cure for her daughter and she believed that he would help her.

Obviously she had some understanding of the Jewish Scripture. She cried out, “Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me.”

In addressing him, she called him Son of David. This statement of confession suggested her faith in Jesus. Her confession was, “I believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God.”

Our faith always begins with confession. When we come to Jesus, we first confess that we believe in him and then we acknowledge our unworthiness. We confess that he is the Messiah of God.

This woman was not a Jew. She was a pagan, therefore not expected to place any trust in Jesus. Yet, she did.

Even though Jesus did not assist the woman immediately, she persisted because she believed that he would help her. She would not give up because she believed that Jesus would show compassion.

All of her hopes were in the only one who could assist and give her daughter some relief.

As we journey through life we need Jesus. He has the answers to our cries.

Jesus has the cure for us all. Even though we may not get that cure immediately, we should not give up. Jesus tells us to be persistent. God will answer our prayers.

Some have been praying for their family for years. They sometimes became discouraged because change did not come, yet they kept on praying. Eventually their prayers were answered.

Be like that foreign woman who sat at Jesus’ feet and prayed for mercy until she got it. We too can receive God’s grace and mercy when we are persistent.

Jesus gave her that which she requested, healing for her daughter. This woman did not let the fact that she was a foreigner impede her faith. Instead, it made her faith even stronger.

While it appears that Jesus is saying no to a desperate woman, to the contrary, he is demonstrating this woman’s amazing faith. Be like the desperate woman who demonstrated an amazing faith in the Lord. Be persistent in your prayers. Jesus will hear you and give you relief. Amen.

