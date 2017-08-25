The Purdue University experiment in Haiti

I must thank Joel Lorquet for his brilliant public relations billboard informing Internet users about the latest events and about the most comprehensive news on Haiti garnered from the major news outlets. As soon that I learned about the report of Purdue University on its weeklong visit to Haiti, I cleared my calendar to be present at the El Rancho hotel on August 11, 2017, for the colloquium. Agriculture is in my DNA, I have been told often by friends and family members I should have been an agronomist.

It was a momentous event. I told the chairman of the group, Dr. Mark Russell, the last time I was so excited for Haiti, it was some 60 years ago, when Pote Kole or 4C, the program sponsored by the United States government in the 60s for the integrated development of Haiti, was in full force.

Indeed under the leadership and the inspiration of a former student of Purdue, Dr. Branly Eugene, who is now general director of the ministry of agriculture, the university has been conducting student field visits in the northern part of the country for the past six years. It culminated in a full regalia visit sponsored by the government of Haiti to extend its welcoming mat for Purdue School of Agriculture to help Haiti revive its main industry, which is agriculture and husbandry.

The team included:

• Dr. Indrajeet Chaubey, associate dean and director of international programs in Agriculture;

• Dr. Salamar Armstrong, assistant professor, Department of Agronomy;

• Dr. Michael Brzezinski, Dean, International Programs;

• Dr. Dharmendra Mishra, assistant professor of food science;

• Dr. Prafulla Regmi, post-doctoral research associate, USDA-ARS;

• Dr. Mark Russell, professor and head of youth development and extension education; and

• Dr. John Sanders.

They are all experts in their field in the area of food production, food conservation, and food marketing. The team promised within five years to put Haiti on the map as a self-sustaining entity capable of feeding its population and with enough left over to sell to its diaspora, scattered all over the world, the nostalgia comforts of homey organic fruit and produce.

In my conversation with Dr. Eugene, the director of the agriculture ministry, I wanted to get a commitment from him that this project would not turn out to be one of those Calyces to Scylla experiments, where the Haitian population is often the victim of a scheme that promises much, but delivers little. With the passion of his youth, he assured me, he will strive beyond all politics maneuvers to ensure that Purdue helps Haiti succeed.

Sitting with Dr. Russell, I advised him he should also get an anthropologist to be part of the recovery team. I tend to believe the culture of self-defeat endured by Haiti, in particular, and the whole Caribbean, in general, is due to the fact the people of the region, as well as their governments, have failed to apprehend the fact they are not citizens only from their independence era, they are also the citizens of the colony that existed 300 years before. Therefore they have accumulated in their ethos a baggage of impediments and internal barriers that must be explored and conquered before they can move forward as emancipated people.

Haiti is cruising on a two-way street, with the majority of the population as it was in slavery times, without education, formation and sophistication, living in harmony. There is a minority well educated, sophisticated and insouciant of the misery of the masses like the colonists. Its governments have been, for the most, part predatory upon the population like the former colony, helped by an international community that feeds on or participates into that predatory feast.

In the question and answer after the presentation, I suggested to the team the best way to implant them in Haiti is to try to establish a division of or have a foot into the University of Henry Christophe in Limonade, the northern part of the country. A big white elephant donated by the Dominican Republic after the earthquake, it is languishing due to sectarian conflicts such as Port au Prince against the rest of the country, poor management of student leadership and misuse of the resources by the executive managerial branch of the larger university. Purdue could rescue the University of Limonade by enhancing first its school of agriculture and as such, stop the hemorrhagic flight of Haitian students toward the Dominican Republic, Canada and the United States.

Purdue is a large public institution with a student body of 41,000 students, located near Chicago, but in neighboring Indiana. Its reputation for venturing into the international area is uncontested. It is operating in 28 countries, including in Afghanistan, where no one dares go; it is in Colombia and in India. It is focusing on Haiti now, hoping to bring about sustainable change where there have been very few success stories.

The promises are clear and simple:

• Help Haiti build a sustainable and secure food production system by enhancing its capacity to feed and power its people;

• Join strategic planning and partnership to discover and exploit niche connections and become a preferred supplier of organic and nostalgic food products;

• Develop and enhance the entrepreneurial spirit;

• Strengthen the ecological integrity with informed decisions that improve the economical and the social well being of most.

Purdue will profit from its experience in Sub-Saharan Africa, where it has helped some 2.5 million farmers to rise out of poverty with its own design PICS, a pouch device that reduces post harvest storage loss. The model has been implemented in 24 countries in Africa and in Asia. It is licensed to 10 distributors worldwide and some 5 million bags are now in use.

The Purdue School of Agriculture’s international reputation is well deserved. It has three world food prize laureates: Phil Nelson, Gebrisa Ejeta and Akintomi Adesina. The school has some 300 faculty members with expertise in agro- and bio-engineering, animal science, biochemistry, botany, food science, forestry, horticulture, soil improvement, animal waste. Haiti can only profit from the experiment.

I told Dr. Mark Russell that I am a volunteer to help Purdue succeed in Haiti and as such regain its lost standing of Pearl of the Antilles.

