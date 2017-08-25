I was talking to a good friend of mine the other day and he remarked, that in all his years on planet Earth, which believe me is quite a lot being in his late 80s, he simply said as he was watching the news on television and thus witnessing all of the tragic events with people killing each other at a terrible rate, “It makes me very sad as I’ve never seen the world in a worse state.” I told him that I did not like listening to or viewing too much negative news as it makes one depressed and can indeed alter one’s attitude of mind.

I remember well some years back when I was associated for a period of time with bestselling author Dr. Denis Waitley who wrote “The Psychology of Winning”, “The Winner’s Edge” and “Being Your Best” to name a few. At the time I facilitated his “Winning in the 80s” seminar with him giving video lectures. I must say I learnt a whole lot from Dr. Waitley.

Now one of the things that he emphasized was that watching too much negative news would indeed affect our consciousness and contribute to us becoming negative and skeptical. This is obviously not good for those who wish to succeed in life, to be winners. Yes indeed, that’s for sure. If we wish to achieve the lofty goals we have established for ourselves, across the board, well then, we need to at all times project our PMA (positive mental attitude) which in turn will assist us greatly to achieve our goals, one by one.

So today’s lesson is really quite simple and it is this. To be successful in life one needs to be in a positive, optimistic frame of mind most of the time thus believing in yourself and your ability to reach your goals, to make your dreams for the future materialize on time. So stay away from negative people, and as Dr. Waitley recommended, limit your listening to, or viewing of too much negative news.

• Think about it!

