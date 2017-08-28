I guess if I were to ask you if you had many friends, you’d probably answer, “Yes I do” and hopefully you do indeed have some, what I refer to as “real friends” as opposed to, what we sometimes refer to as “fair-weather friends”. So D. Paul could you explain the difference between what you refer to as real friends” and so-called “fair-weather friends”? I most certainly will.

You see, let’s face it, when things are going real well in your life, I’m quite sure you have many people whom you refer to as your friends as you speak to them often on the phone throughout the week, sometimes have lunch with them and who go out with you at the weekends. However, I honestly believe, that the true test of whether a person, male or female, is a “real friend” or a “fair-weather friend” comes when you’re down and out, going through an extremely difficult period in your life when you are literally short of cash due to the fact that you’ve been laid off your job because of a significant drop in the economy.

At times like this, then and only then will you find out who your real friends are as they will be there for you through thick and thin, as the saying goes, in good times and in bad times too. Yes indeed, a real genuine friend never abandons you when you’re down and out, but is always there for you no matter what the circumstances are. Yes indeed, as today’s title puts it, real friends are hard to find. Yes they are.

So the important point which I wish to make here today is this. Make sure that you choose your friends real well for as that well-known saying so aptly puts it, a friend in need is a friend indeed. Oh how true that is. Quite frankly it is said that if a person has one real friend they are doing well. So make sure that you have that — at least one real friend who’ll be there when you need them.

