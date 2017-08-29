I guess that we’ve all heard the phrase which is the title of this article, travel is education. But you know, the more I think about it, the more I realize the absolute truth contained in it. I guess that I have been extremely fortunate in being able to combine work with a whole lot of travel, which has allowed me to visit many different parts of the world.

Of course when I was young I lived in both Ireland, the land of my birth and England, where my folks lived for a period of time in my youth. Then when I started to work as a professional musician, I worked all over the British Isles playing at different venues preforming mainly at U.S. Air Force bases. I also did a few summer seasons in Jersey in The Channel Islands between England and France, and in The Isle of Man between England and Ireland. I also traveled to Belgium, Germany, Austria and Switzerland in Europe.

As one travels you learn so much about other people, their culture and customs — it’s like a living geography lesson. Eventually I left the U.K. and immigrated to Canada where I lived for a short time before traveling to The Bahamas where I settled.

Then I got into the motivational business, which has given me the opportunity to travel all over the Caribbean, Central and South America, to the U.S., the Pacific, Far East and Australia. Believe me, this international travel has been a wonderful education for me and broadened my outlook on life.

Yes my friend, there’s no doubt about it, as today’s simple three-word title puts it, travel is education. Yes it is! So please make a resolution to travel as much as you can to foreign lands as it will, believe me, broaden your perspective on life as you view other cultures and customs firsthand which will assist you no end as you travel the road of life.

• Think about it!

