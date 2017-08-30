D. PAUL REILLY



Published: Aug 30, 2017

There have been many reports on the news recently about the hideous events which they have annually in China called ‘The Yulin Dog Festival’. At this so-called festival the people gather up ten thousand dogs, torture them, kill them, cook them and then eat them. I have heard talk that the Chinese government is thinking of canceling this disgusting and cruel annual event...I do hope they do.

Now on the other hand, I actually know some people who are extremely kind to animals, as a matter of fact, they are with their pets all day long giving them love and affection, and that’s great as I personally love all animals having spent a lot of time, particularly in the summer on my Grandfather’s large farm in Ireland as a teenager.

I interacted with chickens, turkeys, ducks, dogs, cats, cattle, horses and donkeys every day and just loved it. In later life, I always had dogs who became a part of the family and were greatly loved. My favorite was an Irish Setter called Kelly who was a highly intelligent animal with a great spirit. He was loved by the whole family.

Now here’s something which I really don’t and never will understand. I obviously hate cruelty of any kind to animals. However, what really puzzles me is, people who treat their animals like royalty and yet they treat Human Beings, members of their own family in a most cruel manner

Yes indeed, please treat our animals with love and care. However, don’t forget to also treat other Human Beings, particularly members of your immediate family with love, respect and care. Whatever you do, don’t practice ‘Cruelty To Humans’ which far too many do from my observations as that would make you one great big phony, complete hypocrite and unfortunately there’s a whole lot of people who fit this category.



• THINK ABOUT IT!

