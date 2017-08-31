There is hope for today and peace for tomorrow

He leadeth me beside still waters. [Psalm 23:2]

The way I see parents allow children to misbehave in their presence, especially out in public, takes me back to when as children had to be still and behave. Sit and don’t move, or risk getting a ‘cut skin’ (beating). We were told to keep our hands off the wall. We grew up having to be obedient and respectful.

The other night I watched Canada’s top dog show, and the obedience displayed from the animals brought it so plain to me that animals and nature hold top marks in obedience. What if the beast of the forest and the path of the sun were not subject to the leadership of him from whom the world continues to revolve since the dawn of creation.

How many of us are restless in spirit, troubled in mind and confused and long for peace. There is no stillness in the home, the workplace, the neighborhood and even the church. There are so many parents at the courts with children who refuse to be led by the still waters of discipline, decency and decorum. In some cases the fault lies with the shepherd.

This wonderful and well-loved Psalm of David draws an analogy to his vocation at the time — a shepherd. As a young boy he cared for his father’s sheep. A few years ago, when visiting Israel I saw very young boys bring a flock of sheep home at eventide, which continues even today after centuries.

David knew what it was to carry them to where there was green grass and then to where the water was not dangerous for drinking. Every good shepherd wants the best for his sheep, not forgetting the tension between Abraham and Lot’s herdsmen.

If you know today that the Lord God is your shepherd, then why are you downcast and in the state of panic? Do you doubt his tender mercy. So why be antsy and restless, nervous and edgy?

The Lord is your shepherd and you need to know this in time of need. He promised to supply all our needs, and if you believe, you will receive.

Not every situation must be the burden of Social Services.

The world is in such an uproar and men’s hearts are failing because of fear. Fear that they will loose power. Fear that popularity is fading. Fear that other nations are rising up against them. Fear that dictatorial leadership is pushing for supremacy. Fear that faithfulness, loyalty and credibility are foreign elements in time of reliance.

But today in our text there is hope for today and peace for tomorrow, and in spite of all that you are going through, your helper is about to lead you beside still waters. You are about to experience a spiritual paradigm shift and soul changing surges. So while there is participation, there is also anticipation. You will drink in peace and safety for spiritual renewal.

Whatever your situation is today, allow the Good Shepherd to be the leader. He alone knows the way through the wilderness. All you have to do is follow.

To be a wandering sheep and not love the fold, not heed the Shepherd’s voice and refuse to be controlled, is detrimental to your spiritual wellness. Still waters will lead to restoration for mind, body and soul.

