Get out of an abusive relationship

Many years ago, I received a concern from a reader of this column that I am certain it is still relevant today. The person was in a relationship and was thinking of ending it because they thought their fiancée was trying to control what they said, where they went, and what they did. She said it seemed as if he is trying to take away her identity, and she wondered whether she should end the relationship.

My response was that if she felt her relationship with her fiancée was one that stifled growth and placed a tight noose around her neck then she must end it, and to do so quickly.

I offered the advice in the context that when two become one, there is always some give and take, and that there will always be a need for adjustments of habits, attitudes, and perhaps acceptance of things they might not like at first. I also told her that I heard her talking about an unusual use of power and control that almost always leads to family violence.

It is imperative to note that by design both males and females in a relationship have equal voice, vote, authority, access, and opportunity, and that these are simple human rights. That rights are not given to someone, they are inherent in just being someone. Far too many men in The Bahamas still believe that they have power rights and authority over women — thus domestic violence continues in families today. Far too many spouses are being abused. Far too many children are being physically, sexually, and emotionally abused.

Everyone should know their rights, and know whether they are being abused or abusive.

Your rights

In a pre-marriage relationship, one has a right to express opinions and have them respected; to their have needs be as important as the partner’s needs; to grow as an individual in his or her own way; to change one’s mind; to not take responsibility for one’s partner’s behavior; to not be physically, emotionally, or sexually abused; and to break up and fall out of love with someone and not be threatened.

One of my favorite speakers and writers state that, love gives the freedom to say yes and the freedom to say no. True love says, I love you the way you are. Abusive love says I love you the way I want you to be.

The fiancée mentioned seems to be displaying the formula for potential abuse. It is important the people are taught to recognize abusive behavior and get help or get out of the relationships.

Recognize abuse

Ask yourself whether you are frightened by your partner’s temper; are afraid to disagree; are constantly apologizing for your partner’s behavior, especially when he/she have treated you badly.

Whether you have to justify everything you do, every place you go, or every person you see just to avoid your partner’s anger; your partner puts you down, then tells you that he loves you; have you ever been hit, kicked, shoved, or had things thrown at you; not see friends or family because of your partner’s jealousy; have you been forced into having sex when you didn’t want to; or you’re afraid to break up because your partner has threatened to hurt you or themselves.

If your answer is in the affirmative to any of the above, you are most likely in an abusive or potentially abusive relationship, and it is wise that you think twice about living happily together.

Are you abusive

It is important for your partner to know if he or she is being abusive.

You are abusive if you constantly check up on your partner and accuse them of being with other people; are extremely jealous or possessive; have an explosive temper; have hit, kicked, shoved, or thrown things at your partner; constantly criticize or insult your partner; become violent when you drink or use drugs.

You are abusive if you’ve threatened your partner or broken things in their presence; have forced your partner to have sex with you or intimidated them so they are afraid to say no; have threatened to hurt them; and have threatened to hurt yourself if they break up with you or leave.

In The Bahamas, family violence is a major problem. Too many people are turning their heads to the subtle signs of passive violence that usually manifest early in a romantic relationship. Usually, domestic violence shows its ugly head first in an unsuspecting manner to the love-starved individuals. It is imperative that young people learn the early signs of abuse and to have the courage to end a relationship that is potentially abusive.

Do not engage in any kind of intimate behavior with someone you just met. Take time. It does not matter if that person is nice, makes you feel good, and meets some of your emotional needs. Sometime these persons are controlling and manipulative. When you have sex with someone, you really do not know and have no commitment with, you increase the chances of being abused. Sex too early in a relationship will close the emotional trap door and you feel locked in and confused. Sex destroys objectivity in a relationship. Once objectivity is skewed you re-nationalize your feelings, excuse or overlook negative behavior, and lock yourself into a troubled relationship. Remember, sex is always sweet even when the hearts are bitter. Take control of your life. Get out of an abusive relationship.

