There’s no doubt about it, just about everyone wants to be successful in life, across the board. However, once one sets some specific goals, short, intermediate and long range for all areas of one’s life whilst also drawing up very detailed plans as to exactly how you’ll achieve these goals in a given time frame, then you’re on your way. However, let me not kid anyone that it is going to be easy sailing, because in all probability it will not. In fact, as the short two-worded title of today’s article puts it, in all probability it will be long and painful. Yes it will.

You see, whilst not wishing to frighten anyone or turn you away from your goals, I just want you to fully grasp the fact that actually working real hard to achieve your predetermined goals and objectives whilst overcoming all of the obstacles which you could encounter on the road to success, can and indeed will be quite painful and very frustrating as you encounter problems of one sort or another along the way.

However, please don’t let me in any way deter you from commencing the journey, for the sooner you start the better. I just want you to realize right at the beginning that the road is going to be long and winding

Yes my friend, as I wrote in one particular article, life ain’t easy. Nevertheless it is a fact that the Creator put you on this earth and fully equipped you with unique and special talents with which to succeed. So although it may be long and painful, as today’s title simply states it, you are quite capable of reaching the target and thus becoming a winner.

