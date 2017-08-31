Jesus is our prophet, priest and king

When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, “Who do people say the Son of Man is?”

They replied, “Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, Jeremiah or one of the prophets.”

“But what about you?” he asked. “Who do you say I am?”

Simon Peter answered, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

Jesus replied, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by man, but by my Father in heaven. And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it. [Matthew 16:13-18]

In the above text, Jesus asks his disciples a question: “Who do people say that the son of Man is?” They gave him the opinion of others, but were slow to give him their opinion. When Jesus put the question to his disciples directly, they gave an academic answer. Some say you are a teacher, a prophet after the order of Isaiah or Jeremiah.

If this question is put to you, what would be your answer? Will you give a similar answer like the disciples, or would you say what Jesus truly means to you?

A theologian whose life was on the line, depending upon his answer to this question, responded from his heart. “You ask me who I say Jesus is? I say, ‘Jesus is my Lord, my Savior, my all in all.’”

Many people give varied answers to this question. Some say Jesus is only a prophet. Others say that he is everything except the Messiah, the son of God.

Who is the man called Jesus? The disciples gave Jesus the safe answer. They personally had an opinion of this man called Jesus because they had been around him for quite some time. They knew his powers. Yet they hesitated when asked to give their personal opinion.

While the other disciples were giving the safe answer, Peter the impulsive one, spoke up and made his personal confession. “You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.” Peter who was always speaking from the top of his head got it right. The Spirit of God was guiding him in his confession. Such a confession we cannot make on our own.

The Spirit calls us and he guides us to believe in Jesus the Christ. Jesus is the Christ. He is our prophet, priest and king. He is God incarnate.

Now, what do you say? Do you believe like Peter, that he is the Christ, the Son of the living God? Your faith is personal. You have to believe for yourself.

Peter’s confession, “You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God,” is the foundation of our faith. Jesus said, “upon this rock, I will build my church.”

What rock is Jesus talking about? The rock that forms the foundation about, which Jesus is speaking is not Peter. The rock is the faith that Peter confessed. “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

Peter’s confession is what we individually believe. We believe in Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and buried. He descended into hell. The third day he rose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven and sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. From thence he will come to judge the living and the dead.”

Of this faith, Jesus said I will raise my church. What Peter confessed is what we believe and it saves us. Jesus Christ is Lord. That is our personal confession. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.