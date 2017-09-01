There are an awful lot of teenagers who keep on saying to their parents or guardians something like this, just wait until I’m 18, I’m going to be moving out into my own place, to which most parents and guardians reply be my guest, the sooner the better.

Now some actually do move out just to get their freedom and thus be able to do what they like, whenever they like. But then they find to their dismay, that they now have responsibilities. They firstly have to pay rent for their apartment, so in turn, unless independently wealthy, they have to get a decent job with a reasonable salary, so that they can pay the rent, electricity, cable, phone, etc. and of course buy food and cook it if they wish to eat three square meals a day. Then of course there’s laundry to do and clothes to keep pressed. Yes indeed, as the title of today’s article simply puts it, freedom requires responsibility. Yes it does!

I’m writing this particular article in the month of July, when the country of my domicile The Bahamas celebrates its Independence on July 10, whilst our neighbor, the United States, celebrates its independence with much fanfare on July 4. Both the U.S and The Bahamas know only too well, that with independence as a country comes a whole lot of responsibility — the responsibility of fending for oneself, of standing on one’s own two feet, so to speak.

Yes my friend, if you want your independence, you must realize that along with the independence comes a whole new burden of being totally responsible for your own life and all your actions. Yes, you can stand on your own two feet and do your own thing, but then you’re by yourself and must totally accept responsibility for all facets of your life.

• Think about it!

