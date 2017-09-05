Classroom tips for teachers of children with hearing loss

Most students with hearing loss can perform successfully in a classroom environment with other hearing students if appropriate strategies and sufficient support to ensure they can flourish is available. It will take a team effort from all those involved; parents, teachers, school administrators, speech language pathologist, and audiologist to ensure the child’s success, however, it can be done. Some factors to take into consideration when preparing to teach a child with a hearing loss include teacher cooperation, daily use of hearing aids by the child if recommended, access to other assistive technological devices, the student's linguistic and academic levels, and availability of a trained support aide.

Although the above suggestions would be ideal, in some cases it is just not possible for a teacher to have all the above. Yet, he/she may still end up with a child who has a hearing loss. In such cases, a teacher can implement some basic strategies that will aid the hearing-impaired student in getting the information they need. Teaching children with hearing impairments can be challenging for a teacher in a regular classroom, however, with the recommendations and accommodations below, it can be done with some success.

Audiological recommendations: Hearing aids if needed, and personal classroom assistive listening technology.

Educational recommendations: Ensure that the child has preferential seating in the classroom, sits away from windows and doors, and sits in a position where the teacher’s face can be easily seen.

Educational accommodations: The teacher or speaker should always face the child when speaking to him/her.

When speaking directly to the child, speak within six feet of the child.

Don’t speak while facing away from the child, example, while writing on the board, while walking around the classroom. This is particularly important when doing any form of dictation, spelling, classroom discussions, or any other type of oral class work.

Use facial expressions and body language to highlight points as needed but do not over-exaggerate non-verbal clues.

For older children, give handouts or notes prior to lessons so that the student does not have to write while trying to listen.

Pre-teach specialized vocabulary and write assigned readings and any homework or project details on the board or give as a handout.

Post schedules so they are easily seen and adjust changes as needed.

Assign a class buddy who is good at note taking to share notes and assist with any information the student may have missed.

Repeat instructions as needed to ensure the student understood the instructions.

Have the student repeat the instructions given to ensure they were not misunderstood.

Reduce background noise as much as possible

Keep the classroom door closed; seat the student away from things that make noise like, fans, air conditioner, projectors, etc; do one of the following to reduce the scraping noise in the classroom as students move around in their chairs — install carpet on the floor, put tennis balls on the bottom legs of each chair; and put electrical tape on the bottom of each chair leg.

Help the student engage with the rest of the class.

By pointing to students and saying their names as you call on them to effectively direct attention to who is speaking; and allowing the students to sit in a large circle whenever possible so that the student can clearly see each person as they speak.

Consider classroom hearing assistance technology.

With classroom hearing assistive technology, the teacher wears a microphone that is linked to several speakers set up at various points within the classroom. As he/she speaks, his/her voice is elevated via the speakers so that the child can hear no matter where the teacher is located within the classroom. Classroom hearing assistive technology is a very good option for the classroom because studies have shown it benefits not only the child with a hearing loss, but all students in the classroom showed significant academic improvement.

These recommendations and accommodations can go a long way in helping a child with hearing loss be more successful in his/her educational environment. If you are a teacher who has questions or concerns regarding how to better assist a child in your classroom who has hearing loss, or, if you wish to learn more about classroom accommodations, teaching strategies, or specialized equipment for hearing impaired children, or, if you are a school principal and would like a presentation to your staff on, tips to teaching a child with hearing loss, please contact an audiologist.

• For further information on any hearing-related disorder, please contact Dr. Deborah Nubirth, doctor of audiology, in New Providence at Comprehensive Family Medical Clinic, Poinciana Drive at 356-2276 or 677-6627 or 351-7902 in Grand Bahama; or email dnubirth@yahoo.com.