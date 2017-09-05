I was watching T.V. the other evening and a catchy ad aired for the U.S. Postal Service with the following slogan priority you! When I heard it I thought what a great slogan it was, as it indicated that the U.S. Postal Service had the customer as priority number one thus they were dedicated to giving excellent service to their customers, which of course should be the order of the day for any business.

Another way of putting it which some businesses do is the customer’s number one, and as we used to state in customer service seminars, the customers are always right even when they’re wrong — yes they are, that is of course if you’d like the customers to be a patron of your particular business. Yes indeed, as I used to express at seminars and lectures I facilitated at various types of businesses marketing a wide range of products and/or services to the public; it is the money that the customer spends at the establishment you work for which actually pays your salary.

Without customers/clients spending cold cash at the business that you work for, the owners would not have any money to pay you with. So there’s no doubt about it, wherever you work you need to make absolutely sure that you make the customer, priority number one, and thus treat them with all of the care and courtesy you can muster up thereby ensuring that they keep on returning to your establishment so that you continue to have a job.

Yes my friend, if you have a job that pays you a good salary with which you take care of your family, you need to get the concept into your head that it’s the customer’s money that pays your salary and ensures that you continue to be employed. So make sure that they always get treated with civility so that they return again and again and you continue to be employed.

• Think about it!

