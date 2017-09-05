What happens to your feet as you age

Aging takes its toll on your feet and ankles as it does with the rest of the body. By the time we reach age 65, most of us will have walked more than 75,000 miles (three times around the equator), and bore several million tons of weight on our feet. Given the amount of stress we put on our feet in a lifetime, it’s easy to see why certain foot problems seem unavoidable even with healthy aging. Over time, this abuse takes its toll on our feet and alters the structure and functioning of the feet.

In addition to this wear and tear that may occur with the aging process, there are often changes that occur due to diseases such as diabetes. Some conditions that make an individual more susceptible to experiencing foot problems as they age include circulatory problems, diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis, peripheral neuropathy, flat feet, obesity, wearing the wrong shoes and history of foot and ankle injuries.

Here are some changes that occur in the feet as we age and what you can do about it.

Increase in foot size and width: The changes that take place in the feet are like those that take place in the rest of our body as we age. With time, the ligaments, tendons, and muscles in the foot become thinner and weaken, and lose some of their elasticity and strength, so they don’t hold the bones and joints together as tightly as they used to. This causes an increase in length and width of the foot. Overweight and pregnancy can contribute to this also.

What to do

Measure your feet — length and width, each time and try on new shoes before you buy them. Stand when your feet are being measured, as our feet expands when standing and make sure you have a fingers width between your longest toe and the end of your shoe (about a 1/2 inch). Do not select shoes by the size marked inside alone; always try them on, and see how they feel. During the day, our feet swell due to activities and gravity so always buy shoes at the end of the day. If the shoes fit at this time, they should never feel too tight. Do not purchase shoes that are too small or feel too tight, expecting to “break” them in. If you have hammertoes, corns, bunions, arthritis or diabetes, consider purchasing therapeutic shoes with an extra deep and wide toe box, which will keep the shoes from pressing against the sensitive skin on the tops of the toes. Ask your podiatrist for shoe recommendations.

Bottoms of feet lose their fat pad or cushioning

Fat pads in the balls of the feet function as a cushion and shock absorber for the underlying bones, joints, and soft tissue structures. When the pad is not thick enough, the force and weight of each step we take is passed in to the underlying parts of the foot, rather than absorbed by the fat pad. This eventually causes inflammation and pain in the soft tissues, bones, and joints in the ball of the foot. The fat pads in the balls of the feet become thinner, or atrophy, due to the constant pressure over the many years. Each time we take a step, we place our entire body’s weight on one foot at a time. If we run instead of walking, we place up to five times our body weight on each foot. This continual pressure on the fat pads causes them to become flattened down and become so thin that they no longer provide enough cushioning and shock absorption to structures of the feet. This can also lead to painful conditions such as calluses and metatarsalgia.

Proper shoes

Wear supportive shoes that fit your feet properly. Custom-made orthotics are very effective in the treatment of a thin fat pad under the balls of the feet. These arch supports are constructed of comfortable, shock-absorbent materials that help to replace the foot’s natural fat pad protection and cushion. Avoid walking barefoot, it stresses and thins the foot’s protective fat pad even more. To prevent this, wear shoes or sandals whenever you are walking or standing. Keep the skin on the balls of the feet smooth and soft. Dry skin and calluses add to the discomfort and pain caused by a thin fat pad. Moisturize the feet twice a day with a good hydrating lotion, and gently remove any dry, dead skin with a foot file.

Flattening of the arch

The normal arch functions as a shock absorber for the entire body. Each time we step down, it places up to five times our body weight on the foot, depending on whether we are walking, running, or jumping. If there were no shock absorber in the foot, the force of each step would eventually fracture or dislocate the bones of the foot, leg, and lower back. When the arch is flat (a flat foot), it is “sick” and cannot function properly. If left untreated this will lead to a completely collapsed foot, that cannot function as a shock absorber at all; and, this in turn will cause constant pain in the foot, and eventually the knee, hip, and lower back. As we age, the muscles, tendons, and ligaments that support the foot’s arch become thinner, weaker, and are unable to support the arch at its optimum height. This allows the arch to fall and the foot to flatten. Flat feet are not only uncomfortable but can also be the cause of other painful foot problems such as hammertoes, bunions and plantar fasciitis.

What you can do to help

Wear shoes that provide support for the arch and stability for the entire foot. Do not walk barefoot. Always support your arches. The treatment of choice for flat feet (flat arches) is a high-quality arch support. These support the individual bones and joints, which make up the arch, and aid the arch in its job as a shock absorber. The support of the individual components of the arch will help to prevent a total collapse of the arch and pain in the arch, heel, and balls of the feet. Because everyone’s arch height and foot structure is different, the most efficient way to support the arch at its optimal height is with a properly fitted arch support. This insures maximum comfort, while guaranteeing that your arch will always be supported at its most efficient height.

Taking good care of yourself, including your feet is the best way to ensure good foot health into your senior years. Changes do occur with aging but it does not have to lead to pain and dysfunction. If you do have pain or concerns about your feet see a podiatrist to have a full evaluation and treatment if needed.

