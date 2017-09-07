PLP’s existential crisis: Loss of identity and purpose

The view that the PLP has lost relevance is a view expounded by many. This includes political observers, and PLPs such as party leadership hopeful, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, who underestimates the political crisis facing the party.

Former Immigration Minister Loftus Roker, who has been a party faithful for decades, and who served for years in PLP cabinets, lamented that the crisis is “existential”.

Because of its history, and its role as the official opposition, the PLP maintains a certain relevance. But the deeper and widespread challenge for the party following its recent crushing electoral defeat is its modern identity, mission and purpose.

Since the May 10 humiliation, much of the talk by the more vociferous PLPs have been about the party’s sense of entitlement, and regaining power solely for the sake of power. A flailing PLP has generally come across as defensive, angry and adrift.

Though there have been voices in the party calling for reform and renewal, the overwhelming sense by many is that the PLP at the highest levels is devoid of a compelling vision, and a sense of mission.

The stunning scale of the PLP’s rejection by its traditional base may have served as a historic inflection point for Bahamian politics. The PLP may have lost its lock on grassroots seats in New Providence.

The FNM enjoys an extraordinary opportunity to make these seats competitive in general elections. A new cohort of younger voters is not tied to either party. Still, many young people came of age in the recent election, voting overwhelmingly for the FNM.

The mass of Bahamians in “Over-the-Hill”, New Providence, rejected a party which took them for granted for decades. This included constituencies such as Centreville, represented for four decades by former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

The progressive image that the PLP sought to maintain for decades, has been largely shattered. Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is seen as more of a champion of the poor, than any current leader in the PLP. Given his biography and appeal, Minnis is a threat to the PLP’s supposed lock on grassroots voters.

Burnished

The FNM has an extraordinary progressive record to build on. In its three terms in office under Hubert Ingraham, the party burnished its progressive agenda in areas such as healthcare, women’s rights, poverty alleviation, social services and infrastructural development.

The PLP’s former Education Minister Alfred Sears has noted that the FNM is now the more progressive party in the country.

During its last two terms in office, particularly in its last term, the PLP doubled down as the party of entitlement, scandal and corruption. This is the overwhelming view most Bahamians have of the party.

The scandal surrounding former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald who begged a foreign developer for money and contracts, typified for many the self-indulgence and permissiveness of the PLP, which had become endemic in the party.

The conceit by Central and South Andros MP, Picewell Forbes, that Bahamians should look past the PLP’s so-called mistakes, and recall instead the party’s glory days of helping to usher in majority rule is a nonstarter with most Bahamians. This is especially true for voters under a certain age, who are no longer mesmerized by the PLP’s mythology and self-proclaimed narrative.

It bears repeating that the majority of the men who formed the first majority rule government eventually left the PLP and joined the FNM.

Another favorite conceit of the PLP is that it is the more patriotic and nationalistic party. The party has now lost this claim. During the last election cycle most Bahamians viewed the PLP as the party more enthralled to foreign interests. The PLP is also more widely viewed as the party of incompetence.

There is a lesson for the PLP in the politics of Belize. The ascetic, Jesuit-trained George Price dominated Belizean politics from the 1960s to 1996. A former seminarian, with a preternatural ability to recall names and faces, Price helped to usher in independence. He is lionized as the father of the nation.

He lost office for a period during his long political career, eventually making a comeback. Price and his People’s United Party (PUP), which he co-founded, were considered a bastion of progressive politics.

A devout Roman Catholic and daily communicant, Price was a devotee of Catholic Social Teaching, which influenced his economic and social development policies.

Entitlement

In time, like the PLP, Price’s party, the PUP, displayed a sense of entitlement. It became increasingly bogged down in corruption, though Price was not personally involved in corrupt practices.

When Price was demitted office as leader of the PUP he was succeeded by Said Musa, a charismatic, savvy and affable figure in whom many Belizeans invested their progressive hopes.

Musa had his accomplishments. But during his nine years in office the PUP was widely considered as unprincipled. It had questionable relationships with figures such as the highly controversial UK Tory grandee, and once party financier Lord Michael Ashcroft. The Sunday Times Rich List of 2015 listed him as the 74th richest person in the UK.

After nine years in power, Musa and the PUP were dumped from office in 2008 by the United Democratic Party led by attorney Dean Barrow. The UDP won a massive victory in 2008, securing 25 of the 31 seats in the House of Representatives.

Barrow helped to transform the country economically, and in terms of infrastructural development. Barrow and the UDP also stemmed the wide scale corruption of the PUP and responded vigorously in reversing a number of the financial entanglements of the previous PUP administration with Lord Ashcroft.

Because the PUP refused to reform itself, hanging on to discredited figures for some time, and because of the UDP’s good record in office, Barrow and his party are now in their third term in office, which was won in 2015.

Like some in the PLP, some in the opposition PUP were convinced that they would return to office relatively shortly after their staggering 2008 defeat. The party is now in its third term in opposition.

While the politics of Belize and The Bahamas are not precisely analogous, there is a lesson for the PLP: Reform or face more electoral defeats, if the FNM steers clear of widespread corruption, and has a number of necessary policy and programmatic successes.

The FNM has a mandate to lead and a clear sense of purpose. In celebrating the 25th anniversary of first coming to office in 1992, Minnis claimed:

Validation

“The new birth of freedom in 1992 was a defining moment in our history. It was a validation of the two-party system in a more secure parliamentary democracy...

“The Free National Movement saved our country and saved our democracy. After 1992 our democracy became more complete, more entrenched, more vibrant... The FNM governed in the sunshine, with transparency, accountability and good governance as guiding principles.

“We restored the economy, including our tourism sector. We restored our good name in the world. We reformed government. We brought basic infrastructure, public services and hope to neglected Family Islands and communities.

“We championed equality and women’s rights. We instituted the most socially progressive agenda in a generation, including in our third term in office, unemployment benefits and a prescription drug benefit.

“We ended the culture of victimization and cleaned up the political process. We instituted the most ambitious measures in our history to preserve and protect the environment.

“We removed the state monopoly of the broadcast media, which freed Bahamians to speak their minds, unafraid of retaliation by the state. This was another defining moment in deepening our democracy.

“We introduced elected local government in the Family Islands. We made public finances more transparent.

Minnis went on to say: “The parallels between 1992 and 2017 are extraordinary!

“Once again, the Free National Movement has the awesome responsibility to rescue an economy that was on the brink of collapse. We must once again restore the good name, international reputation and public finances of The Bahamas.

“Once again, our task is to clean up the massive and pervasive corruption that was bankrupting our democracy and devastating the Public Treasury.

“Once again, we must be the beacon of hope, economic opportunity, social progress and social justice.

“But for all the parallels to 1992, we are in a new age in terms of technological innovation and prospects for human development as we approach the third decade of this century.

“And we are in a new era in Bahamian politics in which old habits and fashions must give way to new attitudes and a new political order and culture.

“We are now embarked on a new era of political, economic and social transformation. We are embarked on a new era of good governance and public sector reform. We are embarked on a new era of transparency and accountability.”

The FNM has a clear sense of purpose, its identity and mission bolstered by its founding history, its legacy in office and its current mandate by the vast majority of Bahamians to usher in a new era in Bahamian politics.

For its part the PLP can either reform and innovate or remain wedded to a culture resistant to change and misdirected by leaders whom the country has already rejected and would like to see retired in the public interest.

