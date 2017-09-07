Discipline is a process, environment, and a lifestyle

The new school year has just begun, and parents are seeking to balance the world of school and work. Waking up early, preparing breakfast, getting ready for school and work, are just a few of the daily activities. The key component that makes all this easier is discipline. Discipline is needed for proper home, government, and personal management. Without discipline, the potential for violence increases. One of the serious issues in some of our schools each year is the lack of discipline that leads to violence. Can this be prevented?

Let me take you back to the genesis of healthy discipline. Would you believe that the answer to solving the problem of violence, is to start training our children from the minute they are conceived in the womb. Research indicates that an unborn child can hear what is being said outside the womb, from as early as 18 weeks after conception. She may not understand what is being said, however, she can distinguish different voices, feelings, and moods.

The video documentary, “Silent Scream” shows clips of actual abortions.It shows unborn infants pulling away from suction tubes, and screaming for help during the deadly ordeal. Unborn infants can feel and hear. We also know that the attitude of the mother during pregnancy, the relationship with the father of the child, and the environment in which the mother lives (whether her home is filled with hostility or whether it is peaceful) can also influence the psychological and physical development of the unborn fetus.

How then do we start to help our mothers and fathers, so that they can provide a more wholesome environment for the development of their children? We should start training our children at least 20 years before they are born. Research now tells us that we develop our major character traits during the first five years of our lives. If this is true, then while we are training our little children, we are also training our grandchildren. The habits and traditions we instill during those early years will stay with the children for the rest of their lives, and will influence how those children will bring up their own children.

Many of our teenagers today lack discipline and have parents who do not care much about them, thus, creating a deadly formula for violence. It is then critical for churches, schools, civic organizations, social clubs, and concerned groups, to provide pre-parenting classes for teenagers and effective parenting classes for young married couples. More and more people are being convinced that to reduce the risk of marital discord and breakup, pre-marriage education is necessary. In the same vein, we must be convinced that to reduce the risk of raising undisciplined violent children, we must teach children and adults how to parent.

The following principles about discipline can benefit both parents and teachers. Discipline is not synonymous with punishment. It is obvious that the word discipline appears when we talk about violence. Violence is a result of a lack of discipline.

Discipline is helping children develop self-control. It is encouraging children, guiding them, helping them feel good about themselves, and teaching them how to think for themselves. The true meaning of discipline includes three important points — discipline is a process, not just single events; it is an environment, not just circumstances; it is a lifestyle, not just a one-shot deal or fashion.

Process: The process begins from the birth of the child (after it would have started with the adult years before). It is helping the children to make intelligent choices each step of the way. It is understanding the developmental stages of children and knowing what to expect from them during each stage.

Environment: Providing intelligent guidelines and limits that help to make children feel loved and lovable, secure and free. It is having homes where children are valued, and are treated as intelligent beings and not as mute dogs.

Lifestyle: This includes the words we speak, the time we eat, what we eat, what we watch on television, how we respond to disappointments, how we handle differences among ourselves, how we feel about ourselves, how we feel about others, how we treat others, how we control anger, etc.

Many parents think of discipline as physical punishment. Physical punishment is one of the methods parents use to inflict pain in order to correct a specific wrongdoing. It only works well after parents have understood the process of discipline, and provide the environment of discipline for their children during the first five to 10 years of their lives. If a young child can go to sleep any time he wishes, eat at any time, and watch whatever he wants on television, when the child becomes a teenager and chooses to do terrible things, it is very difficult or nearly impossible for parents to correct wrong-doing. I hear many parents of teenagers complain that they do not know what to do with their sons or daughters. I have discovered that most of these parents did not understand the process of discipline, and did not create the environment of discipline when their children were young. They allowed their children to do what they wanted at some times, then brutally punished them for every little inconsistency along the way. This is a formula for violence.

Discipline is helping children develop self-government. Learning self-government, and personal responsibility means acquiring what psychologists call an internal locus of control. This means that the source of control is internal. The individual acts out of a sense of personal value and commitment. External loss of control means that the individual depends on external rewards and punishments to behave as the authority or parent wishes. When the external loss of control is not present — that is the external force — then the person acts impulsively. Children who are taught or gradually acquire an internal locus of control, or reasoning skills, will avoid misbehavior because they believe it is wrong. They will try to act consistently, with a set of standards they have learned from their parents and have made their own. I hope you are beginning to understand that discipline is a process, an environment, and thus a lifestyle. May you begin a new world of discipline in your home and school today.

