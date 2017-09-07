Pay attention to your vineyard

“Do not stare at me because I am swarthy, for the sun has burned me. My mother’s sons were angry with me; they made me caretaker of the vineyards, But I have not taken care of my own vineyard.” – Song of Solomon 1:6

I was a youth when I first heard my late father preach this sermon — and how well did he deliver the message to us, as human beings made in the likeness of God are to be responsible for our own vineyard — our lives, our household and those near and dear to us. To speak the truth, this sermon has never left me, and every now and then when I would share how important every person is, I would quote the words of our text.

In many of my previous contributions, I try my best to let us as a people realize how blessed we are to be able to call The Bahamas, our homeland. To begin with, God had a purpose for these 700 islets, rocks and shoals. Simply put, the few of us who can call ourselves Bahamians are by geography, people of the sea and soil. We are entrepreneurs to the very core, and not dependent on other people for our daily bread.

As events occur daily in our country, and persons are being uprooted from daily tasks that bode well for sustenance and maintenance, I remember too my late father telling us that no one is safe on another man’s job.Yes, I remember it was the time when the crinoline slipped — 60, 80 and perhaps 120 yards was in style. It puffed out the skirt of the garment you were wearing. I asked my dad to buy me one, and he told me to learn my lesson. It was then that I could buy any slip I wanted. What a man he was.

How is it that anyone can come into our country, open up a business and we have enough sense to support it. Out of nowhere an empire is built before our very eyes, all because of the support. There was a time when many of us as a people worked for ourselves, and no one could tell us to pack up and go home. The brown paper bag may have been mashed up but it was stashed up with a li’l change that bought us our homes and educated our children!!

Sometime ago Philip Harrelson spoke on this same text and his introduction was, “everyone has a vineyard.” We may not perceive that we are keepers of vineyards, but there are responsibilities that we all have for our vineyards. First, we have the personal vineyard of our own souls. It is perhaps the most important vineyard of all that we are to take the most care of. The Word of God tells us that the care of the soul is a very tedious and challenging process. It involves the careful work of plowing, planting, cultivating, weeding, watering and harvesting.

Just as a farmer is in a joint venture with God to care for our soul, we will have to be in a joint venture with God. We cannot do it all alone. We must have God to intervene with Spirit and Word to accomplish his will for us. Did not Jesus say that a sower went forth to sow?

How many have given their all to their profession, their social entities and societies, their belongings and holdings and not given any care to their soul — let alone their offspring and family. A man’s vineyard is his family, and to have them destitute at the expense of taking care of another’s vineyard is not pleasing in the sight of God.

How many of us were keepers of vineyards renamed constituencies and given no care to it. Again, my late father said that our vineyards were filled with “chincey brair and prickle.” How many only want to be distinguished as being in possession of a vineyard, and then have no plan for the vineyard.

These are serious times in which we live, and everyone is going to be judged for their vineyard — whether it be socially, morally or spiritually. We must cease and desist from keeping other people’s vineyards and letting our vineyard go unkept.

School has reopened, and parents you have a God-given responsibility for your vineyard — your children. It is time for us as a people to wake up, shake, and make up for lost time. Any day almost anywhere there is loitering and idleness from those who are responsible for their vineyards.

Like the parable of the talents, and the person with the one talent who hid it in the ground, it was taken away from him and given to those who were trading with their vineyard. The vineyard is up for grabs if due care and attention is not given. In the case of the rich ruler he was told that his vineyard was required that very night.

Sometime ago I attended a meeting in conjunction with pastors and young men who were involved in the gaming industry. I did not see so much the issue of gambling, but just how ordinary black men could use an old cultural tradition and turn it into a mega-million dollar empire! I termed them astute businessmen. So what you are doing with your vineyard?

Too many people are all up in other’s vineyards and are paying no attention to their own vineyard. Each and every one of us has been given a vineyard (yourself). Let us use it to the very best of our God-given ability, so the fruits there from will be a blessing to others. We must not allow sour grapes to grow in our vineyard, for surely the children’s teeth will be and stay on edge.

• Email 241haystreet@gmail.com, rubyanndarling@yahoo.com, or Facebook Ruby Ann Darling with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings!