Haiti is on its way of recovery, starting in Cape-Haitian

At the sunset of my 70 years, I am a happy man. I live sometimes in New York, often in Cape Haitian and in Grand River, and most of the time in Port-au-Prince, not wanting to leave any one of those cities when it is time to move on.

I am now in Cape Haitian, during my morning walk on Le Boulevard, the boardwalk that could make the city comparable to Nice, Coney Island or Miami for its magnificent vista that welcomes the sun with fireworks in the morning and sends it to sleep with splendor in the evening. I fell upon a group of young men and women, cleaning the streets of the city with fervor and a determination that was unusual for me in Haiti.

Cape Haitian, close to Labadie, one of the most picturesque cruise ship stops in the Caribbean chain, is off limits to foreign visitors. A mountain of detritus that has not been cleared sometimes for weeks, lies on the sidewalks with the resigned sentiment of the city dwellers and the arrogant indifference of the city fathers.

In a previous trip to the city, I found some of the streets were cleaner than others, and upon inquiry, I learned the Fraternity Credit Union had engaged a crew of cleaners to brush three adjoining streets to their building. I paid a visit to the manager who told me his institution spends the equivalent of $160 a month for this initiative.

I wanted to push their philanthropy a little further to help me hire some marketers who could recruit business owners who would engage in a similar movement of urban civic project. They would not demur. I brought the proposition to the president of the Chamber of Commerce. A personal friend, he would concur, but leading the board in that direction would necessitate moving a mountain.

In my visit to New York, I met with a son of the city who becomes a city councilman, Mathieu Eugene, urging him to pay a visit to Cape Haitian and offer help in materials, especially a cage basin to clean the clogged sewers. His response was not readily encouraging. I was at the end of the rope when suddenly I fell upon the crews led by Francisco Voltaire.

And, Eureka! The city of Cape Haitian will soon be clean enough to receive the 5,000 visitors that visit Labadie, Haiti, once a week. Francisco is a Haitian citizen who spent most of his life in the Dominican Republic. Upon visiting Haiti with his young son, the lad was so appalled by the amount of detritus he saw on the streets, he asked his father to do something. The response was the crew of volunteer cleaners that I spoke about earlier.

One good deed is indeed contagious; the city’s fathers and several civic groups are joining forces to add their touch in cleaning the city.

One good thing never comes alone. On Tuesday this week, Bahamasair is adding its fleet to American Airlines in bringing more visitors to Cape Haitian.

I was invited to the ceremony by the exuberant Elizabeth Vieux, the interim director of the tourism office in the north of Haiti.

I have learned from a friend recently that Haiti and the Haitians are a gold mine for the airline industry. Political upheavals and environmental disasters have sent the citizens of Haiti to all parts of the world. Yet they maintain a loyal attachment to their homeland, which occasions frequent visits to Haiti from their new residence.

The crew and the visitors of Bahamasair, in their tour of the city, must have been stupefied to find Cape Haitian filled like a nest of bees with potential customers by the thousands. Indeed the North of Haiti needs that connection to send nostalgic fruits and produce to the Diaspora in The Bahamas and beyond to the United States and Canada.

I have seen piles of guava, kenepa (guinep) and avocado in abundance this autumn in Haiti that could delight of nostalgic Haitians and Caribbean in Miami, New York and Montreal. I have already envisioned Bahamasair sending from Cape Haitian cargo filled with produce to The Bahamas, that could serve as a hub to several regions of the world.

I have learned on the grapevine that Spirit Airlines and Transat are on their way to landing on the Cape Haitian tarmac very soon, adding to the fleet of international airlines making the city a new home base. I asked one of the principals if the airport at Cape Haitian is ready to handle two arrivals at the same time. He told me with pride and confidence that we will merge the present arrivals with the departures terminal, making the space larger and build a new departure area within a month.

I have seen the future of Haiti; it is bright and shiny in Cape Haitian, with its bubbling pace that was put in order in one week with the beginning of school. The city’s fathers have ordered the interdiction of public transportation from entering into the city proper during the day. It worked perfectly, in spite of the grumbling of the public vehicle owners.

I have seen the renaissance of Haiti in an old dilapidated site in Fort François close to Labadie. That site could become a new home for a cruise line that may enter in competition with Carnival in sending visitors to marvelous Haiti, which shocked Christopher Columbus when he stumbled onto that island some seven centuries ago!

I am confident in the resilience and the determination of the Haitian people in confronting life and its odds; they shall survive and prosper in spite of all odds against them, including hurricanes and miscreant leadership!

• Jean H. Charles LLB, MSW, JD, is a regular contributor to the opinion section of Caribbean News Now. He can be reached at jeanhcharles@aol.com. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



