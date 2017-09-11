There was a very good advertisement for a ketchup sauce that used to air on television a whole lot and the theme music with vocals being played in the background was anticipation, as someone watched the ketchup being poured out of the bottle. It was a great commercial but it reminded me that anticipation plays an extremely important part in all of our lives — that it is either a positive role or a negative role depending entirely on exactly what we are anticipating in our life.

In Earl Nightingale’s great recording “The Strangest Secret” the final, the key line is we become what we think about for most of the time, and of course one of the great spiritual texts the Bible puts it like this, as a person thinks so are they. Yes they are.

As I have relayed to you my valued readers before on many occasions, the universe and everyone in it are governed by a set of universal laws. One of these important universal laws that I like to highlight quite often is the law of attraction. This law states the following, we attract towards us people, circumstances and events in accordance with our thinking. So in essence, according to the law of attraction, what we are anticipating will happen to us in any phase of our life, as we will attract it into our life and affairs. Yes indeed, as another well-known saying puts it, thinking makes it so. Yes it does. So please guard your thoughts very carefully.

So my friend, anticipation will play a very important role in your life today. So at the beginning of the day be sure to fill your mind with positive, constructive thoughts about the events pending and you’ll get what you’re thinking about, you’ll attract it to you. So start anticipating a fabulous successful day when you arise and that’s exactly what you’ll have.

