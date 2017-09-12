Enhancing the classroom auditory environment

Classroom acoustics

For many hearing-impaired students, the classroom can be an extremely noisy and challenging listening environment. Even hearing-impaired students with permanent hearing loss, who receive help from their personal hearing aids, find they struggle to hear clearly in the classroom. However, this problem is not just limited to those with permanent hearing loss. The classroom is often filled with other children who may also be suffering from auditory problems, from children with auditory processing disorder (APD), to those with a temporary hearing loss. Another population that struggles with auditory difficulties in the classroom are children who speak a second language, or, here in The Bahamas, those whose primary language is not English.

In most cases, classrooms are built to extremely poor acoustical standards. The result is large rooms with lots of reverberation, and background noise so high it interferes with the teacher’s ability to teach and the student’s ability to learn. Adding to the frustration is the misconception among many, including educators, that only children with a hearing loss need a good acoustical environment in the classroom. This is a false belief. Study after study shows that all students, even those with normal hearing, need a good acoustical environment. And, that all students show a significant benefit to and an improvement in academic performance the more the classroom’s acoustics is improved.

Effects of classroom acoustics on children

A classroom with poor acoustics, excessive reverberation, echoes, and constant background noise results in poor speech intelligibility. This in turn creates an environment where the ability to understand what is said is drastically reduced resulting in decreased learning and poor test scores. Speech Intelligibility Ratings in the average classroom in the United States has been found to be 75 percent. That means, when given a list of words to read from the Speech Intelligibility Test, children with normal hearing, while in the classroom environment, only understood 75 percent of what was said. Think about it. Five days a week, we place our children in environments with tremendously poor acoustics, where they are missing possibly a quarter of what is said, and yet, we expect them to perform to their maximum academic potential. And that is for children with normal hearing. Consider the effects on those with the auditory difficulties mentioned above. Their acoustic dilemma is far greater.

In children with APD the child’s functional hearing may be just fine, however, the child’s ability to process and interpret what is heard is scrambled. They hear, but simply do not understand what is being said. A classroom with poor acoustics only compounds this problem.

A temporary hearing loss in children can also create auditory havoc since the child is not hearing things at a level that is loud enough to clearly understand conversational speech. This type of hearing loss can be caused by any number of things; colds, ear infections, allergies, sinus problems, impacted ear wax, etc.

And, finally, for the child whose first language is not English, the struggle to learn a new language, and follow classroom instruction, is real. Clarity of speech, without acoustical interference, is necessary if they are to learn their new language and succeed academically.

To improve the listening environment for all children, so that they can comfortably hear and process what is being said in the classroom, the following auditory suggestions are being made for existing classrooms:

Flooring: Install padded carpeting or other noise absorbing tiles on the floors of the classroom.

Acoustic tiles: Place acoustic ceiling and wall tiles in the room to aid in reducing classroom echoes.

window treatments: Install curtains, blinds, or other window treatments to reduce classroom echo and reverberation.

Personal auditory trainers: These are electronic devices that enhance the signal to noise ratio in the classroom allowing the child to focus on what the teacher is saying and reducing interference of any background noises. The child wears a headphone and a receiver, and the teacher wears a microphone and transmitter which transmits his/her voice directly to the headphone ensuring the child gets a clear speech signal no matter where in the room the teacher is positioned.

Classroom FM system: This is an excellent choice when enhanced amplification is needed for all students in the classroom. As a matter of fact, studies show that students in classrooms outfitted with such devices, show significant improvements in their academic performance, even among those students with normal hearing. Additionally, an added benefit is that the use of the microphone means there is less strain on the voice of the teacher. This type of system can be used in two ways:

1. Teacher uses microphone and transmitter, students use individual headphones and receivers

2. Teacher uses microphone and transmitter, speakers are strategically placed within the classroom to allow appropriate amplification throughout the entire room for all students

Extraneous noises: Reduce extraneous noises both inside and outside the classroom as much as possible.

• These recommendations can go a long way in helping all children be more successful in their educational environment. If you are an educator who has questions or concerns regarding how to improve classroom acoustics, how to acquire specialized equipment for improved classroom acoustics, or, would like a presentation to your school’s staff on, “Improving classroom acoustics”, please contact Dr. Deborah Nubirth at (242)356-2276/(242)677-6627 Nassau or (242)351-7902 Freeport.