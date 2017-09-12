Protect your feet after a hurricane

Hurricanes and other disasters are a common event in our country. Foot injuries after a hurricane are common. They include puncture wounds, cuts or lacerations, sprains and even fractures. There can also be insect bites or electrical shocks from walking in water where there are down power lines.

To prevent these injuries it is important to listen to the local news and officials to know when the “all clear” is given which tells you it’s safe to go outside. Always be careful and never go barefoot. It is best to wear closed in shoes rather than sandals to protect the foot. Never walk in water where there are down power lines.

Puncture wounds, cuts or lacerations are the most common injuries seen in the foot after a disaster, flooding or a hurricane. They occur when walking barefoot and stepping on a foreign object such as a nail or other metal, glass, a splinter of wood or even plastic. This can be dangerous because of the risk of infection. The object that caused the puncture or cut may be covered in bacteria (germs) which gets into your foot. Puncture wounds and cuts on the foot are more prone to infection because there may be fungus or bacteria on the foot as well and sometimes the injury may occur through the shoes or other footwear. If the injury occurs in water especially stagnant water after a rain storm or hurricane this also increases the risk of infection because of all the bacteria that may be in the water.

Fortunately, most puncture wounds and cuts are not very deep and can be treated at home. If you happen to step on an object and sustain a puncture or cut your foot here is what to do.

First aid

1. Stop the bleeding. If it is a minor wound it will usually stop bleeding on its own. If it does not, apply gentle pressure with a clean cloth or bandage. If the bleeding persists or if it is a heavy and continuous flow, seek emergency medical assistance right away.

2. Clean the wound. Rinse the wound well with clear water or saline.

3. Remove splinter. If you can see the splinter or foreign object such as glass or metal in your foot, use clean tweezers to remove it. Wash the area well with soap and water. If you can see or feel more of the object in the foot but you cannot get it out, you will need to see your podiatrist.

4. Apply antibiotic cream. Apply a thin layer of an antibiotic cream or ointment such as Neosporin or Polysporin to help keep the surface moist, clean and to discourage infection while the wound heals more efficiently.

5. Cover the wound. Wounds need a moist environment to heal and exposure to air slows healing. Place a clean bandage over the wound to protect it and keep harmful bacteria out.

6. Change the dressing at least once a day or whenever it becomes wet or dirty.

7. Watch for any signs of infection. See your doctor if the wound doesn't heal a few days to a week or if you notice any redness, pus, warmth or swelling.

8. Soak the area in warm water. If you are not diabetic you may soak your feet in warm water and a tablespoon of baking soda which may help the splinter work its way out of the foot. If you are diabetic, do not soak your foot and see your podiatrist right away

Symptoms

After a cut or puncture wound you may experience pain and a feeling of something in the skin or foot. There may be an open wound and a small flow of blood or no bleeding at all. You may or may not be able to feel the object or a tip of it with your fingers. Sometimes persons who have diabetes and impaired feeling on their feet, may not notice the splinter until an infection develops. The area may become red, swollen, warm, and tender to the touch. There may also be pus or even red streaks on the foot. This is a sign that the foreign object (splinter, glass, etc) is still in the foot and has not been fully removed. Remember, these objects are covered in germs and can cause an infection once they remain in the foot. Callus may grow over the area as well. Rarely, a large object may penetrate or cut the foot and hit deep structures like the nerves, tendons, muscles, blood vessels and even bone. This is an emergency and should be treated in the hospital right away.

When to see the podiatrist

If the puncture is deep, bleeding a lot, not healing or it appears infected see your podiatrist right away. Any sign of infection is cause to see the podiatrist right away. For persons with diabetes it is very important that you never walk barefoot and prevent puncture wounds to you feet. If a puncture does occur, take out the splinter if you see it, clean the foot as best as you can with soap and water and put an antibiotic ointment and a dressing on the foot. Make a note of the object that punctured your foot and see your podiatrist as soon as possible. Do not soak your feet or wait to see signs of infection before you see the podiatrist.

Medical treatment

The best treatment for a puncture wound is to remove the object from the foot. If you are not able to remove the object, if you have diabetes, if there is pain or any sign of infection, it’s time to see the podiatrist. The podiatrist will evaluate the foot and the wound and take x-rays too. The wound will be cleaned and a bandage placed on it. If you stepped on a nail or other metal objects you may need to get a Tetanus shot if you haven’t had one within five years. The podiatrist will follow you closely until the cut or puncture heals.

• For more information on puncture wounds visit www.apma.org or www.footphysicians.com, or email foothealth242@gmail.com. To see a podiatrist, visit Bahamas Foot Centre, Rosetta Street - 325-2996; Bahamas Surgical Associates, Albury Lane - 394-5820 or Lucayan Medical Centre in Freeport, Grand Bahama at 3737400.