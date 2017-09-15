There are a whole lot of people who are constantly thinking about ‘Digging For Treasure’, perhaps going to a far off land and mining for precious stones. I know that there are also those who dream of finding hidden treasure in the sea, particularly in the area where I live The Bahamas where tales are told of Pirate Ships and Spanish Gallons being found in the crystal clear waters filled with Gold Doubloons or other exotic treasures. Yes indeed, many have dreamed of making it big time ‘Digging For Treasure’ in different places and some have done just that, most recently just off Key West, Florida.

Well My Friend, I’d like you to start ‘Digging For Treasure’ right now, this very minute. You mean D. Paul you want me to get a boat and crew and set off on a diving expedition to hopefully discover some hidden Pirate Ship laden with gold, or travel to some far off mountain area to dig for precious stones like Amethysts or Rubies, you may query?

Well yes I do indeed want you to start ‘Digging For Treasure’ but you don’t really have to go anywhere to commence the process for you My Friend are literally filled with treasures received from The Creator at birth in the form of Unique Talents, which when discovered, developed and polished will make you really rich.

My Friend, all success commences with an idea and ideas once developed and put into action lead to wonderful success, fulfillment and hopefully great wealth too in the long run. So yes, I want you to start ‘Digging For Treasure’ within yourself as The Creator has placed within you Jewels of Wisdom, Diamonds of Talents, and Golden Ideas which will lead you to great success and fulfillment.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.