Let me commence here today by asking you a question. Now here goes with the question — do you every now and then, as you pursue your objectives, actually come to a place where you appear to be stalled, to be at a standstill, so to speak? Now I’m quite sure that the honest answer to that simple question is in the affirmative with a whole lot of people. Yes indeed, we all come to the proverbial brick wall that is placed in our way on the road to success.

Now sometimes it’s just a small wall that is quite easy to scale then continue our journey. However, sometimes it can appear to be an insurmountable obstacle to scale, like for example the famous Berlin Wall that used to exist at the height of the Cold War between East and West Germany. However, my message to you today is quite simple yet vitally important if you wish to succeed in life, across the board.

No matter what obstacles are placed in your way as you pursue your goals and objectives you need to as today’s short title suggests — just keep going. Yes you must. You see, there’s really only one way in which to fail in life, and that is to quit trying when things get tough; and believe me, nothing is more certain than the fact, that at times, they will indeed get very tough, even quite ugly too. However, no matter what happens, I advise you to just keep going, and believe me, you will eventually succeed.

Yes my friend, discipline and persistence are extremely important when it comes to being successful in life, across the board. In all aspects of your overall life there will inevitably be some really tough times, however, as the saying puts it tough times don’t last — tough people do. So make sure that you’re a really strong, tough person, who no matter what difficulties they encounter just keeps going, eventually arriving triumphantly at success city.

• Think about it!

