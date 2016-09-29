All that you have comes from God

“There was a rich man who was dressed in purple and fine linen and lived in luxury every day. At his gate lay beggar named Lazarus, covered with sores and longing to eat what fell from the rich man’s table. Even the dogs came and licked his sores.

“The time came when the beggar died and the angels carried him to Abraham’s side. The rich man also died and was buried. In hell, where he was in torment, he looked up and saw Abraham far away, with Lazarus by his side. So he called to him, ‘Father Abraham, have pity on me and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, because I am in agony in this fire.’

“But Abraham replied, ‘Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, while Lazarus received bad things, but now he is comforted here and you are in agony.”

[Luke 16:19-25]

People often allow money to control their life. They become so obsessed with money that they even shut out God. Money becomes an intoxicant to them. This is the consequence of Paul’s statement in I Timothy 6:10 “For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.”

The good things we get in life, money and the likes, come from God. They are gifts to us from a gracious and a generous God. These are to be used for ourselves and our neighbors.

In the text Jesus tells a parable about a rich man who enjoyed the best things of life. He lived lavishly while a poor man, Lazarus, sat at his gate hoping that he could eat some of the scraps that fell from his table.

He did not care that a poor man sat at his gate. The needs of that poor man were not very great. Yet, the rich man did not even consider giving him some of what he discarded.

God gives to us and God takes away from us. Unfortunately, people who have plenty in life often think that it will be with them always. They never consider that it could all be taken away or that a time will come when their wealth will mean nothing to them. When terminal illness takes hold of you, or death summons you, your money and fame cannot help.

During my lifetime, I have known many persons who were revered. They had connection, wealth and enjoyed the best things in life. They lived well.

Their folly was that they treated the people around them poorly — similar to the way the rich man treated Lazarus. They did not share their wealth with God or man. Over the years, a good number of these people have fallen on hard times. They lost their wealth and prominence. Ironically, the same people who they shunned had to assist them out of their destitute state.

God gives us all that we have. Therefore, let us be guided by that and be generous, first in giving back to God, and secondly, in helping our neighbors. God has promised that when we give selflessly to him, he will open the floodgates and give us in abundance. “Test me in this,” says the Lord almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.” [Mica 3:10]

Money, prominence and our lavish living is only good for our time here on earth. When we leave this earth, which we will all do, our money or prominence cannot help us. Wealth does not pass beyond the grave.

In death we are all equal. There are no rich people in the grave. They are all poor, without an iota of power. Therefore, I remind you, all that you have come from God. In your getting, remember to give back to God and to the less fortunate. That’s how you manage the good things, which you have received from God. Amen.

• Reverend Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas, or telephone 426-9084; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.



