Women called upon to offer up prayers at conference

In a time when violence, corruption and alternative lifestyles are the topics of the day, women are being called upon to offer up not just average prayers, but prayers with travailing, wailing and weeping to wage war against the enemy.

The call for praying women to step forward comes as Miracle Life Ministries and Minister Cynara Munroe hosts the “Wailing Women Conference” today and Friday, at 7:30 p.m., with Elder Vernita Josey and Pastor Shandlene Grant at Miracle Life Ministries on Joe Farrington Road.

The “It’s a Woman’s World” empowerment session on Saturday, October 1 will feature Ana Smith, Minister Sherika Brown, Josey and Minister Melissa Hall.

The empowerment is expected to give women tools to help them create healthy lifestyles through healthy dieting, living a purpose-driven life and managing their finances. There will also be a closed session for pastors and ministers wives.

“We are calling forth women all across The Bahamas to join us as we speak to the wailing woman,” said Eugeneal Sawyer-Steed. “We also invite women to partake in our Women’s Empowerment Session at 9 a.m.”

The cost is $25 and includes registration, light refreshments and prizes.

According to Sawyer-Steed, when God created women, he created something special. Women are strong beings who carry life, pain and burdens, and who are able to withstand the test of times. She said it’s because of their natural ability to carry and travail, that they make great prayer warriors.

Bahamian women are encouraged to move with a sense of urgency, to get up and fight the enemy.

“We can see things are getting out of hand and need emergent intervention. This present emergency did not call for average prayers, but prayers with travailing, wailing and weeping,” she said. “This call is for women who are skillful in war against the enemy. We are calling forth women all across The Bahamas to join us as we speak to the wailing woman.”

For registration and more information, telephone 324-2499 or 448-8456.



