Fifty, Faithful and Fabulous

They call themselves the 1966 Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) Babies, and in the year that they celebrate their 50th birthdays and empower themselves, they are making their celebration about others as well, hosting a number of events during the year to give back to the community.

This weekend, the COGOP Babies and the National Family Life Ministries will host “Fifty, Faithful & Fabulous” — a lifestyle coaching seminar dealing with the body and mind on Saturday, October 1 at East Street Children’s Chapel.

Dr. Carnille Farquharson, Dr. Wayne Thompson, Dr. Alpheus Arlick, Deacon Felton Beneby and attorney Drumeco Archer will speak on a number of topics related to health.

Dr. Farquharson will speak on maintaining a healthy body by having routine checkups, which is vital in the maturing years of life.

Dr. Thompson will address maintaining a healthy state of mind and spirit through the maturing years of life.

Dr. Arlick will speak on maintaining healthy eating habits to prevent or manage systemic diseases.

Seminar attendees will hear about maintaining healthy banking and investment practices, and preparing for a healthy retirement from Beneby, and Archer will talk about maintaining a healthy legacy through preparation of wills and trust.

The 35-strong group of 50-year-old celebrants whose roots were established in the COGOP came together under the leadership of Annamae Henfield-Neely and Dr. Anita Brown-Dean earlier in the year to plan a series of activities to mark their 50th year; it was the beginning of the formation of the 1966 Prophecy Babies.

They decided that during their half-century year, they would give God thanks and worship together at several churches, as well as organize enrichment programs that would benefit them individually and as a group. They also decided to give their financial means back to the community and the COGOP.

“We grew up together. Our paths had crossed so many times growing up in Prophecy — Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Bible Training Institute and Tabernacle Concert Choir that it has become a great year of reuniting, as some people have left the church and gone on to other churches through marriage,” said Brown-Dean. “We got together as a group to celebrate each of our birthdays, to empower ourselves and give back to the community. One of the group members said we were almost in our church the first generation to go off to college, to come back and impact the church community.”

Through the upcoming seminar, she said, they want to make themselves as well as the wider community, more aware of their body and health and knowledgeable about financial matters.

“We want young people to be more aware, and start prevention earlier in their 20s and 30s to prevent systemic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension that are high,” said Brown-Dean. “We want the public to be aware that they don’t have to wait to 50 and that not only old people get these diseases,” said Brown-Dean.

At the same time, she said the 1966 Prophecy Babies want to show the younger generation that Christians and those who are religious can have fun.

“Our group is vibrant and active,” she said.

Along with Dean-Brown and Henfield-Neely, comprising the Prophecy ’66 Babies are Ethan Moss, Kay Rolle, Derek Moss, Christianna Gibson, Annavee Simms, Annamae Neely, Joyanne Pratt, Jeremy Pratt, Michelle Hall, Leonard Hall, Michael Turner, Ruby McPhee, Helena Ferguson, Keith Hall, Ken Hall, Gay Johnson, Christine Heastie, Ruth Beneby, Randy Curtis, Jackie Taylor-Smith, Deanne Hepburn, Bernadette Beneby, Barry Hamilton, Inza Moore, Alma Whymms, Denise Beneby, Leslie Stubbs, Linda Munroe, Mancer Roberts, Patrice Bain, Juanita Bridgewater and Bernita Cox.

Several months ago, the group attended the New Providence District Convention at which Supreme Court Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, who is also a ’66 Prophecy Baby, made a presentation.

On October 29, the 1966 Babies will host a celebration of life dinner party.

SPEAKERS

Dr. Carnille Farquharson.

Dr. Wayne Thompson.

Dr. Alpheus Arlick.

Deacon Felton Beneby.

Attorney Drumeco Archer.



