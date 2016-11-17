Looking for signs

“Teacher,” they asked, “when will these things happen? And what will be the sign that they are about to take place?” He replied: “Watch out that you are not deceived. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am he,’ and, ‘The time is near.’ Do not follow them. When you hear of wars and uprisings, do not be frightened. These things must happen first, but the end will not come right away.” Then he said to them: “Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be great earthquakes, famines and pestilences in various places, and fearful events and great signs from heaven.” – Luke 21:7-11

Signs are very important to us, particularly when we are in unfamiliar territory, whether at home or abroad. We like signs because they make our lives a little easier. They provide us with pertinent information, showing us where we need to go.

Consequently it was not unusual for Jesus’ disciples to ask him for signs relating to the end of the world or his second advent. Unfortunately, even when we get signs, we still go in the wrong direction or make wrong assumptions.

In the above text the disciples requested signs from Jesus. They wanted him to tell them about the signs they were to look for in order that they know when the end would come.

Jesus instead, told them to watch. They were to watch out that they were not deceived by false prophets claiming to be the Messiah.

In the interim of his second coming, many will come claiming to be the Messiah and many have already come. Over the years and in our time, many false prophets, making presumptuous claims, have surfaced. Many have claimed to be the Messiah.

People are constantly being deceived by people proclaiming a false gospel. They pervert the scripture and make false statements about their relationship with God.

How do you know a false prophet? Study and know the word of truth, the scriptures. Anyone who questions the Trinity is a false prophet. The apostle says in first John 2:22 22 Who is the liar? He who denies that Jesus is the Christ? Such a man is the antichrist-he denies the father and the son.”

The signs of Jesus’ second coming are prevalent in the world today and are all around us. We experience this with some of the events that we witness and hear about in the world. His second coming is eminent.

Notwithstanding this, Jesus did not leave his church to look for and worry about signs. There is much more important work to be done.

We don’t have any reason to be afraid when world conditions become difficult. The message of Christ is that in the turmoil, there is an opportunity to testify. Even though we are surrounded by destruction and disaster and persecution on all sides, we are called to proclaim the Gospel to a new generation.

Yes, that is why we were called into this marvelous life. Telling the world about Christ crucified is more important than signs. We cannot do anything about the signs of the times. However, we can do something about the proclamation of the Gospel. That is our mission, “Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the father and of the son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” Matt 28:19-20

Don’t get bogged down in theological issue or worry about the cosmos, (matters of the stars and the heavens). Don’t be so wrapped up in thoughts of going to heaven that you forget to bring along your brothers and sisters. Continue to proclaim the Gospel. Amen.

