‘Day of Hope’ at Christ The King

Residents of Ridgeland Park and the surrounding communities were recently treated to a day of live gospel music, a marching band display and an exciting ‘kiddies corner’ on the grounds of Christ The King Anglican Church.

Called a “Day of Hope and Encouragement”, the event was presented by the church’s public relations committee and the objective was to bring a measure of hope and some relief to persons and families whose lives have been disrupted by the recent passage of Hurricane Matthew.

“People are feeling discouraged and adrift in the aftermath of such a devastating storm,” said a PR committee spokesperson. “We believe that the mission of the church is to bring comfort and encouragement to those in distress. We know that as Christians, we are meant to show others that even in the midst of turmoil, our God offers hope for a better tomorrow.”

Supported by a host of prominent gospel musicians such as Christian Massive, the Rahming Brothers, Singing Bishop Lawrence Rolle and many others, hundreds of attendees were entertained throughout the day. The Urban Renewal Band also participated and offered the crowd a spectacular performance.

Neighborhood children attending the event had tremendous fun in the kiddies corner replete with a bouncing castle and favorite treats like cotton candy, nachos, popcorn and snow cones. Refreshments and soft drinks were available free of charge for everyone throughout the day.

Another special feature of the day was the distribution of hurricane relief care packages containing basic food items and personal care products to needy families from the vicinity.



