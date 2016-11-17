Palacious releases devotions book

After 30 years of writing hundreds of devotionals for newspaper columns and church bulletins, Reverend Angela Palacious has written and published her first daily devotional and scripture book.

“Bite Size Blessings for Every Day” is packed with nearly 400 mini meditations that focus on dozens of issues faced by young children, teens and adults.

Palacious said the meditations in her new book are a compilation of devotionals she has written over the last three decades.

Though the meditations are shorter than her previous pieces, Palacious said the book is intended to be a “full meal in a mouth full”.

“Every bite-size reflection includes one question to chew on and a scripture passage to read and digest,” said Palacious.

“It’s a meditation for every day.

“So it’s 366 mini meditations and it’s on a variety of subjects which can range anywhere from prayer to family to personal issues.

“But it is not just meditation, it also has scriptures.

“It has a review question and a scripture reference attached to each meditation.

“So after you’ve read the meditation, you are encouraged to read the scripture that makes mention of it or that would expand your reflection.

“The question in the meditation is always directly related to the subject of that specific piece so it gets you thinking.”

Palacious said her drive to help people face and conquer life’s obstacles inspired her to write and publish the book.

“Every year, I seek to publish something that I hope would be a source of encouragement and inspiration and encourage other people to write so that we can discover our own Shakespeare,” she said.

“I feel like we need to share the gospel, share life lessons and share our stories with a little local flavor.

“I pray for wisdom to understand how to address various issues that I am faced with.

“This book can help those who need help, too.

“It is to promote spiritual growth through personal reflection, dialogue and Bible study.

“These are collected thoughts to run over several days.

“It is an opportunity for people to be exposed to new ways of thinking.”

Regardless of age, skin color, spirituality or denomination, Palacious said “this book is for you”.

“This book is for everyone,” she said.

“It is intended for anyone of reading age who wants to think about life.

“It is for any denomination.

“Even if you are not a Christian, it is a challenge to at least consider faith.

“I want it to be for everyone who wants to explore. It offers a whole range of things.

“That’s why they are not long. They are little snippets. It’s to tease you.

“It’s to whet your appetite for you to want more.

“It has questions that have a spiritual theme.

“But I tried to have a broad appeal and not make it that you have to be overly religious to understand and enjoy it.

“And as a former primary school teacher, I tried to use the kind of language that the average reading person can understand without needing a dictionary to bail them out.”

“Bite Size Blessings for Every Day” will be available in book stores throughout the country in a few days.

The book will be on sale by Palacious for $10. Prices vary in book stores.



