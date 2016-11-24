Time to give thanks to God

“Your seed I will establish forever, and build up your throne to all generations.” – Psalm 89:4

There are many who do not give heed to the established, infallible Word of God. They stand in amazement and often criticize when those who were not in the prominent lane of life succeed way beyond expectations. Children from poor families go from the very bottom to the very top and are not ashamed to say that they came from two room houses, but now reside in posh seaside penthouses.

How was this made possible when they were not beneficiaries of trust funds, holdings and major shares on the stock market! These are they, in many cases whose ancestors put their trust in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and now the roots give yield to bounteous fruits! The faithfulness and obedience of the Saints to The Word of God, live on in the success of future generations, yea those yet unborn!

When a decision is made to honor one in a prominent fashion, the background of the family comes into play. Yes there was no nobility, no educational certificates, titles or even a birth certificate to establish existence save for the truthful knowledge of those who were too proud to tell an untruth, yet their names are written on wood, stone and brass.

Psalm 89 opens up David’s celebration of God’s covenant promise that will last from age to age, not only to him but his successors. The Lord is incomparable – Indeed there is none greater than He. No one in the councils of heaven or on earth is like the “Lord God of hosts” He has great power and might, but he is also faithful and dependable. The recent storm named Matthew astonished climatologists and meteorologists. Here at home she came in with a vengeance went on a maddening and powerful course to expose the root condition of trees that were admired and stood for years! God rules the raging and foaming sea. He is the sole owner of heaven and earth because He made them. Tabor and Hermon are mountains created by The Almighty.

It is thanksgiving time to not only give thanks for fruits, flowers, birds, bees and catches of the sea, but to give God thanks for the wonderful seeds that came forth from our bodies to make meaningful and exceptional contributions.

God proposed David victory over his foes and continued his promise of faithfulness and steadfast love. He also promised to exalt his strength so that his kingdom would extend from the Mediterranean Sea to the Euphrates River. God would adopt David as his son and make him the mightiest king on earth and his lineage would be established forever.

However the covenant was a two-way street and David’s descendants must obey it in order to be beneficiaries. To disobey is to be targeted and victims of drugs, alcohol, illicit sex, abuse, pornography and the luring of our youth from all that is good and pure.

But because of the Covenant, if we do what is right in training up our children in the way they should go, when they come to the age of accountability, the seed sown will bring forth much fruit. They will become cause for wonder and excitement as they go from strength to strength! In life, most of the time, our children have no part in paying insurance fees, but they do benefit because their names are included. What a mighty God to reward our children because of our faithfulness and obedience to His Word!

“Blessed is the people that know the joyful sound: they shall walk, O Lord in the light of thy countenance. In thy name shall they rejoice all the day: and in thy righteousness shall they be exalted. For thou art the glory of their strength: and in thy favor our horn shall be exalted. If they break my statutes, and keep not my commandments; then will I visit their transgression with the rod, and their iniquity with stripes. Nevertheless my loving kindness will I not utterly take from him, nor suffer my faithfulness to fail.”

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow had this to say about those who not only live for today but for tomorrow in his poem “The Builders” – All are architects of fate, working in these walls of time; some with massive deeds and great, some with ornaments of rhyme. Nothing useless is or low; each thing in its place is best; And what seems but idle show strengthens and supports the rest.

For the structure that we raise, time is with materials filled; our todays and yesterdays are the blocks with which we build. Truly shape and fashion these; leave no yawning gaps between; think not, because no man sees, such things will remain unseen. In the elder days of art, builders wrought with greatest care, each minute and unseen part; for the gods see everywhere.

Let us do our work as well, both the unseen and the seen; make the house where gods may dwell beautiful, entire, and clean else our lives are incomplete, standing in these walls of time, broken stairways where the feet stumble, as they seek to climb.

Build today, then, strong and sure, with a firm and ample base; and ascending and secure shall tomorrow find its place. Thus alone can we attain to those turrets, where the eye sees the world as one vast plain, and one boundless reach of sky.’

