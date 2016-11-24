I guess we’ve all heard the short statement that “Patience is a Virtue” ….yes indeed it is, and from my perspective, it’s also an extremely important Spiritual Quality for all of us who wish to succeed in life and be at peace, need to practice daily. Let me ask you a simple question. Do you wish to succeed in life, across the board? Now I presume that the answer to that question from just about everyone is a resounding Yes. Well then, there’s no doubt about it, on the Road to Success, Patience is a MUST.

You see, when you set a goal and then start to pursue your dream, believe me you’ll inevitably run into some roadblocks along the way. That’s right, on our way to the achievement of our goals; we will in all probability get tested time and time again as we have a series of problems and setbacks which we have to deal with. Now these problems which we will inevitably encounter from time to time have to be dealt with, our problems have to be solved; otherwise we will never be able to finally reach our destination ….Success City.

If one does not develop this vitally important Quality of Patience, chances are that you will be constantly frustrated and ‘Uptight’ which believe me, is not good for your overall health of Body, Mind, and Soul. Yes indeed, there’s no doubt about it, if you wish to possess that wonderful State of Peace, you simply MUST, as today’s title instructs you ‘Practice Patience’….yes you must!

So D. Paul, how do we do this ‘Practice Patience’ all the time? #1. You need to meditate daily; this will induce a peaceful State of Mind which will assist you in being consistently patient, and #2. When you feel yourself getting frustrated or upset by the words or actions of another, simply take a deep breath, close your eyes and Go Within to be with your Creator for a moment or two….this will assist you to consistently ‘Practice Patience’.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



