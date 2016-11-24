Dr. Albert S. Ferguson releases inspirational book ‘When Anointed Men Weep’

“When Anointed Men Weep” is a profoundly inspiring and thought-provoking work that challenges the stereotypical view held by many, namely, that “strong men don’t cry”. The purpose of this book is to explain the nature, purposes and uses of weeping as a spiritual gift, or an anointing and ministry, with a specific focus on men. Supernatural things occur when “anointed men” weep….

As keenly observed by Dr. Albert S. Ferguson, spiritual gifts are supernatural graces, along with natural abilities, that are yielded to or controlled by the Holy Spirit. They exist to bring glory to God as they help the Body of Christ grow into maturity and perfection. The holy scriptures describe spiritual gifts as being “diverse”. Therefore, their varieties and scope are limited by the will of the Triune God alone! Among them is the little recognized gift of tears or the ministry of weeping.

This book helps the Body of Christ to understand the nature and power of the ministry of weeping, and the divine mandate for ‘anointed men’ to lead in it.

Supported by well-researched evidence from the Holy Scriptures, this power-packed book, clearly and succinctly expounds on the nature, value and power of the tears that flow from the eyes of ‘anointed’ men. It is designed to diffuse the ignorance in the Body of Christ relative to regular or natural crying or sobbing, and something else, identified as the spiritual gift, anointing or ministry of weeping. It opens the door of new revelation for many Christians.

The ministry of weeping is a ministry gift that needs to be fully recognized, accepted and sought after by devout Christian men everywhere. The Body of Christ needs more Holy Spirit-filled and Holy Spirit-led men to weep, not only for the salvation and restoration of hurting souls, but also for the healing of the nations, especially our nation! Men, who are anointed with the gift of tears, move the heart of God! In fact, men, who are prepared and gifted to weep over today’s situations, move the heart of God in a manner which defies explanation!

Author, Dr. Albert S. Ferguson, an ordained bishop, counsels believers in general, as follows: “We ought to be prayerfully patient when we do not understand revelations at first introduction. And, because of our humility and sincerity, the Holy Spirit will instruct us. God will never disappoint those who are willing to delve deeper into his truths and move beyond surface-level discernment. The anointed man’s tears are mighty weapons to pull down Satan’s strongholds.”

Dr. Ferguson adds, “The devil hates when anointed men weep. He has done an A-1 job of creating all manner of shame, misunderstandings, and criticisms to discourage such activity.”

“When Anointed Men Weep” is a compelling invitation to spirit-filled and spirit-led men of faith, to desire, and operate in, a ministry gift that can emancipate them spiritually, and make a significant difference in the Body of Christ. This timeless masterpiece is a must read for all who long for more of our anointed men to function in their God-ordained calling—the ministry of weeping. The message in it is trans-denominational.

Dr. Albert S. Ferguson is a Bahamian author who has, over the years, directed his writing focus toward motivational, leadership and church leadership books. In addition, his ever-popular devotional book for men, entitled, "Devotions for Tender-Hearted Men", released in 2010 continues to be a blessing to many. Three hundred hard-covered copies were donated to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for use by inmates. Dr. Ferguson's writings include pastoral booklets on important and provocative subjects. Copies of a pastoral booklet, designed to uplift recovering cancer patients, were recently donated to the Cancer Caring Centre of The Bahamas. "When Anointed Men Weep" makes its debut on December 17 and 18, 2016, and it is Dr. Ferguson's 12th book, his first book being released in 1975.




