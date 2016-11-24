Fourth installment of Rebecca Chapter’s mystery soup kitchen

Sisters of the Rebecca Chapter No. 4, Order of the Eastern Star at the Urban Renewal Centre on Baillou Hill Road, during the chapter’s fourth installment of its mystery soup kitchen.

Published: Nov 24, 2016

Rebecca Chapter No. 4, Order of the Eastern Star, recently held its fourth mystery soup kitchen. Sisters of the chapter assembled at the Urban Renewal Centre on Baillou Hill Road and gave out some 150 bowls of soup to residents of nearby neighborhoods. Since the beginning of the year, Rebecca Chapter has been holding soup kitchens at various locations in the Bain and Grant's Town area. The object of the mystery soup kitchen is to show up unannounced in the aforementioned areas, set up, serve the soup and then leave right away. One never knows where or when Rebecca's mystery soup kitchen will show up. Residents of the said areas always express extreme gratitude after receiving the soup, even saying sometimes they had no idea where their next meal was coming from. Worthy Matron Tanya Smith-Cartwright said that she and the sisters of the chapter will continue doing their part in assisting the less fortunate.

