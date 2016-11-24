“For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins. He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things were created by him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together. And he is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything he might have the supremacy.” – Colossians 1:13-18

The things we do affect the people around us. There is a story about a drug dealer who, regrettably learned the effects of drugs the hard way.

This dealer had many people on the streets who moved his drugs into the surrounding communities for him. He made lots of money and became very wealthy. Consequently, he enjoyed the best things of life – a very large home, expensive cars and the like.

He was on top of the world. Life was just right. Everything was going his way. He considered himself a great success.

However, there was a problem in this drug dealer’s life. Things were not good on the home front. His daughter was a drug addict. Unbeknown to him, the same person who was pushing his drugs on the streets was his daughter’s supplier.

Without knowing it, this drug dealer was selling drugs to his own daughter. Yes the things that we do affect the people around us.

Paul wrote the above epistle to the church at Colossi in order to guard the truth of the gospel. There was a perversion of the fundamental principles of the Christian faith by some of the teachers at Colossi. Through their teachings, they sought to diminish the glory of Christ.

That is why the apostle in this epistle sets out to demonstrate to the church, the work and person of Christ, the son of the living God. To explain his point, he speaks of the inheritance of the Saints, which comes through Christ’s redemptive work at Calvary.

The perverted doctrine by the false teachers, made it difficult for the people at Colossi to grasp the reality of the finished work of Christ. The apostle points out that Christ’s work at Calvary brought about a new relationship between God and man.

Paul was cognizant that his ultimate actions toward the church at Colossi could either bring it back into the fold or destroy it. Therefore, instead of writing off the Colossians and putting them outside of the bounds of Christian love, he drew them into the circle of Christian love.

He showed them the full possibilities they had in Christ, who is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. Christ, he explained, was before all creation or before any creature that was made. This signifies that Christ has dominion over all things. As the firstborn, or oldest in a family, he is heir and Lord of all.

Paul points out to the Colossians that Christ is related to both the universe and to God. In fact, Christ is the image of the invisible God. He resembles, represents, and reveals the invisible God to the world. He is responsible for order in the universe and keeps it from running into confusion. Yes, the whole of creation is sustained and held together by the Son of God.

Christ is the head of the Body, the church. The apostle points out that the “theme and scope of the gospel is the redemption of the world by our Lord Jesus Christ”, Here the apostle turns to the significance of Christ and his place in human life and existence. He shows that we humans have a destiny here on the planet and in eternity. God’s purpose for us can only be realized through our submission to the divine will or the will of God. Amen.

