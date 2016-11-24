National Women’s Week kicks off with church service

Celebrations in commemoration of National Women's Week began on Sunday, November 20 with a church service at Mount Tabor Full Gospel Baptist Church.

Minister of Social Services and Community Development Melanie Griffin brought together ministry stakeholders and staff, as well as influential women in society, to pause from their efforts in women's empowerment to thank God for the achievements of Bahamian women.

The Mount Tabor family welcomed them with open arms and led a service with a theme of women's empowerment. Bishop Ellis delivered a sermon on the topic of a "new season" and a shift in the lives of women in The Bahamas.

Bishop Ellis pointed out that an important step in moving ahead is understanding how to avoid the common road blocks that anyone naturally faces in attempting to achieve their goals. Understanding that Satan's plot is to deter you from your goals, discourage you from achieving them and short-circuit you from your blessing is an important step in defeating his vices, he said.

Women play a vital role in the development of their families and the country, and Bishop Ellis encouraged them to keep God as their central focus in order to live purpose-filled lives. He also paused to pray for a special blessing on Griffin and for her strength to continue to carry the mantle of social services for the country.

"It is fitting that we start National Women's Week in thanksgiving, prayer and service to God and in remembrance of those who led the Suffrage Movement, which culminated its work in women voting equally with men since 1962 and ushered in universal adult suffrage in our country," said Griffin as she addressed the church.

"As we celebrate this week, it is important to remember from whence we came and the progress made to date. It is equally important for us to continue to forge ahead and take on those challenges that continue to marginalize women in this country — issues like violence against women, poverty and yes, in spite of the failure of the equality referendum in June past, we must continue to fight for equality in our constitution and in nationality laws."

In order for us to steadfastly move ahead to a more equitable and progressive Bahamas, Griffin said it is imperative that everyone — women and girls, as well as men and boys — are included in the national development process.

Griffin invited the congregation and the general public to participate in the activities for National Women's Week 2016 which is being celebrated under the theme, "Promoting women as equal partners with men in national development".

National Women's Week events will culminate with the National Women’s Day March/Fun Walk & Celebration on Saturday, November 26. The march begins at 8 a.m. at the University of The Bahamas near the Portia Smith Building. Participants will march on Nassau Street, Meeting Street, Baillou Hill Road, Poinciana Drive and return to UB. Celebrations and historic speeches will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.



