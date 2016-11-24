Praise, Prayer and and Charity at ‘Restoration’ gospel concert

With praise on their lips and a song in their hearts, hundreds gathered on Sunday November 13 at Evangelistic Temple on Collins Avenue to support “Restoration – A hurricane relief gospel concert”.

The multi-artist event was staged to raise money for Bahamians impacted by the recent passing of Hurricane Matthew. With a burning desire to make their contribution, the Bahamian gospel music community pooled both talent and resources for this much-anticipated experience, considered by many as one of the most dynamic concerts for the year.

Hosted by veteran gospel radio personality Minister Vaughn Miller, the concert commenced in prayer, which was offered by President of the Bahamas Christian Council Rev. Dr. Ranford Patterson and followed by a soul stirring rendition of the Bahamas National Anthem, performed by Karrington McKenzie.

Necole Watson & Prophetic Praise kicked off the concert with a time of praise and worship, leading the audience through a three-song set, charging the atmosphere with a spirit of thanksgiving and praise that engulfed the remainder of the program. Former Baha Men lead singer and now worship leader at Mount Tabor Nehemiah Hield followed with an up-temp performance of his award winning single “One More Hallelujah”. The energetic thrust continued with a special gospel hip-hop performance by two young brothers, seven-year-old Don and nine-year-old Chad Major, also known as the Chosen Solders. The dynamic duo, who are members of Kemp Road Ministries, rocked the proverbial mic with an outstanding performance of their debut single “Praise the Lord”, generating thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience.

The tempo switch gears slowing things down for an acoustic worship performance by contemporary recording artist and songwriter Monique Terez, who played an original heartwarming worship single live on guitar, accompanied by a male background vocalist and a fellow female musician, also on guitar.

Cat Island’s very own The Rahming Brothers brought some traditional flavor to the mix with their powerful a capella performance of two of their most popular singles, and Pastor Terrance Forbes as well as V Mac both got the audience to their feet, singing and swaying to the renditions of popular melodies uniquely remastered by each recording artist. Gospel reggae artists DJ Counsellor, Landlord and Solo each sprinkled their unique brand of music and ministry throughout the evening, creating pulsating performances of original righteous reggae tunes.

Marlin Award winners Shaback took center stage that night, captivating the audience with a smooth blend of original power driven material complemented with one of their more soothing singles; both were derived from their latest album of the year-nominated and double disc recording “The One Nation Project”.

Renowned traditional gospel ensemble Bishop Denczil Rolle & Friends did not disappoint, once again taking charge of the moment and serenading the audience through their sweet blend of church hymnals and old-fashioned melodies.

Considered one of the most talented young singers in the country, Karrington McKenzie, son of the late Bahamian legend Kevan McKenzie, poured heart and soul into a piano-driven live rendition of the Donnie McClurkin single “Stand”.

One of the most memorable performances during the evening came from the woman considered the “mother of Bahamian gospel music”, Rachael Mackey, who quickly got the audience to their feet for a foot-stomping two-song performance starting with her national classic “Old Time Religion”.

However, it was Pastor Simeon Outten, out of Freeport, Grand Bahama, who lit the house on fire with a down-home performance of some of his original hits sweetened with several well-known hymns and classics. The room was electrified with celebration as the sound of sanctified rake ‘n’ scrape pushed the audience out of their seats and to the front, swaying to the instruction of Pastor Outten to “Hold on to the Alter”.

Evangelist Emily Williams closed out the concert with a soul stirring performance of the classic “His Eye is on the Sparrow”. The ministry and talent of DJ Godson supplemented each performance with an anointed mix of contemporary and traditional hits, electrifying the atmosphere while creating a sonic bridge between each time of ministry.

Several members of Parliament were also in attendance, including Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Hubert A. Minnis and Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town and Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Assembly Renward Wells. Also in attendance was former Deputy Commissioner of Police and now FNM candidate for Mount Moriah Marvin Dames.

The event, which was produced by radio personality and Harris Media Group CEO Kevin “Minister K” Harris, was held in conjunction with the Bahamas Christian Council and Save Our Bahamas. “This concert was by far one of the most memorable events that I have ever produced, and I am indeed thankful to the Bahamian people, including several of our pastors and elected officials, who came out and showed their support. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Rev. Dr. Vaugh Cash, the board and members of Evangelistic Temple for donating the use of their facilities for us to host the concert. We are also thankful to Rev. Dr. Ranford Patterson and the Bahamas Christian Council as well as the members of Save Our Bahamas for lending their full support to this national fund raising effort” said Kevin Harris.

Admission to the concert was free of charge, but concert goers were encouraged to bring a financial donation as well as food items as their contribution to the hurricane fund raising initiative. Concert organizers also teamed up with “Project Hope”, the national relief arm of Bahamas Harvest Church, who will oversee the organization and distribution of all donated food items.

A number of media houses also supported the event with donations of airtime and promotion, including Guardian Radio 96.9FM, Star 106.5FM, Island 102.9FM, Love 97.5FM, More 94.5FM, ZSR103.5FM, 101.9 Joy FM, ZNS and Cable Bahamas.

Persons interested in still making a financial donation or food items can contact Harris Media Group at 242-395-9984 / 242-676-7979 or via email at harrismediagroupbahamas@gmail.com or bahamasgospel@gmail.com. You can also visit the official website for the event for more information and for a list of food items that are needed at www.bahamasgospel.com.



