The future of the nation

“Except ye be converted and become as little children, ye cannot enter the Kingdom of heaven.” – Matthew 18:3

“When I was a child I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” – 1 Cor. 13:11

The joys and sorrows of childhood are the main ingredients for the molding of what molds the “man”. The biggest faults of adults are they take for granted and suffer from childhood amnesia of what childhood is. I have seen many acts of unkindness and cruelty meted out to children with no thought that one day the child will become a man and the shoe will be on the other foot.

We grew up with the old folks constantly reminding children that they were to speak when they are spoken to and answer when they are called. It was their way of discipline, law and order. Many of us as adults can join with the common chorus that we had parents and grandparents who gave us no easy walk in the park. Of course this does not leave out teachers who ruled with the whip and told you that it was medicine for future social and educational health. Today it has been good for body, mind and spirit.

But being a child does not mean that the child has no rights and you dominate every thread of their young lives. I was at a home the other day and the mother was in high spirits watching some series of African jokes on her cell phone. She invited me to watch one with a little girl and her uncle who had been very unkind to her. Since I did not readily position myself to watch, I caught it with the little girl and her uncle who used her to carry him around acting as if he was blind, she with a plate and he with dark shades on and a stick in his hand going from place to place asking for alms — “My uncle is blind, dumb and deaf, could you please help us” — and of course with the convincing and innocent voice of the child, they collected a lot of money. At one point when it was lunchtime she told her uncle that they should get something to eat and he wanted to go home, but she insisted they go a restaurant. You see it was his practice to have her collect the money and gave her nothing to eat.

Once inside the crowded eating place the little girl announced, “My uncle is blind, deaf, dumb and rich. Today is his birthday. He wants to treat everyone to lunch.” Disbelief took over but the child assured them that it was his wish, so everyone that was enjoying their lunch had it paid for. Further, the little girl asked them if they wanted more and to include drinks and uncle would pay for it because he cannot speak and then that is when glasses flew off and stick was disposed of.

We have to be very careful of our treatment of children. I know personally of a neighbor who threw dirty water on a child and today that child holds a responsible and high position in our society and the neighbor is yet alive.

In our scriptural texts today, Jesus is using as a prime example the innocence, but pure wisdom of a child. The disciples were fussing over who would be greatest in the kingdom of heaven. To our neighbor to the north, with the election of Donald Trump as president there is a scramble for the positions to be filled. Every day the media is high with predictions as to who would be who. But with Jesus, he quickly calmed their curiosity by telling that the main criteria would be to have the innocence of children. How many times persons only want to be elected to fill their longtime dreams of becoming this and that; once they attain their desire they simply forget about those who were responsible for putting them there. They treat others as children who just don’t have any say or way, never ever thinking that while children are innocent, they can become mysterious as well as mischievous in their ways. In other words, they don’t forget, and most times wait for that opportune time to get even.

But while this may be the human side of life, Jesus wants us to become divine in our ways as children to the obedience, even though punished, of their elders. No child wants to become the parent for the lifestyle is one of responsibility and due diligence.

The apostle Paul said that when he was a child, a minor, he never tried to be an adult. I think the mainstream of the cause of many of crimes committed is that parents are very negligent in leading children into adult. They do not lead the children but leave them to do whatever they want to. Mothers have their girls to wear the same hairstyle and dress code as they do; fathers have their little sons to have absurd haircuts as theirs, and completely rob the children of the joys of childhood. So no leadership from parents, they are committed to “follow-ship” of negativity — no love for brotherhood, parenthood or nationhood.

Christmas is upon us and also another new year. Begin today with the awareness that as the parents so the children; and as the children so is the future of the nation.

