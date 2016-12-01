A guide to authentic worship

It took four-and-a-half years, but the family of renowned praise and worship leader, the late Dr. Mark Anthony Bethel has released his highly anticipated book “Worship God Again”.

The book’s subtitle, “Enter his presence like it’s your first time” captures the spirit and vision behind this long-awaited literary offering.

“I spent a lot of time agonizing over the exact title until my 2010 extensive illness, which gave me a different perspective about my own worship. This encounter has compelled me to begin searching God’s word for the true meaning of worship,” wrote Bethel in the book’s introduction.

Pastor Mark, as he was affectionately called, was considered by far one of the world’s leading voices and authority on the subject of praise and worship. He was respected throughout the global worship diaspora for not only his command of the topic of worship and its kingdom mandate within the church but also for his unique talent and ministerial execution that he brought to every single worship experience.

Bethel, who passed away on July 11, 2012 is credited as being one of the first persons to introduce the concept of praise and worship in The Bahamas to the local body as a member of the then fledgling Bahamas Faith Ministries International (BFMI) under the leadership of its dynamic young founder and leader, the late Dr. Myles Munroe. Years later he would introduce the concept of a praise and worship team and a fine arts department into the local church culture.

Even though Bethel was known for his music and artistic ability including serving as the front man for the popular gospel act “The Love Singes”, he began his career in education in 1973 as an untrained teacher and was successful in obtaining his bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Miami in 1978. Eventually he was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Divinity degree on April 15, 2012. It was his classroom experience of preparing and sharing lessons coupled with a real desire to see individuals grow in the knowledge of Kingdom worship that compelled Bethel to complete what would eventfully be his only book.

The book, which was completed with the assistance of family and friends including Dr. Lucille Richardson, is required reading for all believers and especially for those who may yet not fully understand the Kingdom principles and percepts of what is termed “authentic worship” and what is required to engage God’s presence. Every reader is challenged to examine their core convictions and philosophies to determine whether they are a hindrance to their relationship with God.

Several key points are strongly articulated throughout the book including the position that “worship should be our response when the spirit gives us a revelation of Christ’s glory”, and that “we are called to live a life of boldness so our worship can be authentic”. As an active worship leader for many years, Bethel recognized that, at times, congregations as well as their worship experiences could become automated repetitions, or a familiar chorus void of a sincere thirst for a fresh experience with God. That is why he wrote that, “Being God-centered is the only way our worship can be meaningful and spiritually uplifting. That is what God requires of us.”

Bethel also felt a paternal obligation to not only inspire but to train the next generation of praise and worship leaders for the ministry ensuring that each individual was equipped with the requisite tools and knowledge to effectively lead others into the presence of God. This core belief is loudly echoed within the pages of this manuscript. “The best way to lead others in worship is for you to first worship God and that worship leaders must be filled to overflowing with the Holy Spirit so they can minister to others out of that “overflow”.

Longtime friend and mentor Dr. Ron Kenoly, who is considered one of the global pioneers and leading authority on the subject of praise and worship, wrote in the book’s foreword message that “Dr. Mark Bethel teaches us how to prepare for worship with a kingdom understanding. He gives us insight regarding the holy spirit’s role in our worship experience. He gives us clarity of what the father expects from us, and the importance of authentic praise and worship. Mark shares new revelations about praise and worship that were given to him in the midst of his great trials and tests. He not only gives us concepts about worship and praise, he also gives us step by step instructions and personal testimonies of how true worship and praise carried him through the darkest days of his life.”

Bethel’s life passion was worship and it was because of his deep desire to see others effectively trained in the area of praise and worship that the well-known worship conference called A.S.A.P.H. (always sanctified always praising him) came to be.

The annual ASAPH conference brought a whole new dimension to the local and regional praise and worship experience and equally brought together a wide cross section of local, regional and global praise and worship leaders in one place and one time. The vision and mandate of A.S.A.P.H was so contagious that similar A.S.A.P.H. conferences are now held annually in countries around the world, including in the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Thomas and in European cities like Paris, France.

From the platform of an ASAPH workshop session to the introductory pages in “Worship God Again,” Dr. Bethel continues his plea and admonition to those entrusted with the responsibility of leading others in worship that “Some worship leaders, musicians and other Christians believe skill outranks spirituality. You will understand that there are several misguided convictions about skill and worship.

Our goal should be to find out what God expects from us so our worship can become God-centered instead of people-centered.”

The book was introduced during services held at Bahamas Harvest Church, where Bethel’s friend, Pastor Mario Moxey, is senior pastor, on Sunday November 27.

The book will be officially launched at Bahamas Faith Ministries, the home church of Bethel on Sunday December 4. Copies can be ordered in advance by contacting Cyprianna Bethel at 364-7718 or email worshipgodagain@gmail.com. Copies are also available at local bookstores.



