Dr. Daniel G. Amen, author of 10 bestselling books, including “Change Your Brain Change Your Life” in an electrifying lecture he gave on PBS T.V. asked the studio audience to ask themselves the question posed by the title of this article, why do you want to live? Incidentally, he stated that it was a question that he had asked himself many years ago. So my friend, I want you to focus in on this very important question, and after considerable thought answer it truthfully. As soon as I heard Dr. Amen pose that question I started to deeply ponder it, and I found it extremely helpful in assisting me to focus in on what my real purpose in life is. Yes indeed, this is what it’s all about, following one’s purpose which in turn will assist you in living a truly fulfilled and successful life.

You see, one of the main reasons why we have so many unhappy people is because “A” they don’t really know who they are, which is of course as I have relayed to you repeatedly in these articles over the years, an extremely talented, very special and unique child of God who was born to win; and “B” it is because they have not yet determined their true purpose in life thus they are just drifting aimlessly from day to day, or worse still getting involved in all sorts of destructive and debilitating behavior which is gradually bit by bit, dragging them down into the gutter figuratively speaking thus resulting in a meaningless life of failure and heartache as they sink further and further into the depths of failure and frustration.

Yes my friend, once you ask yourself the question, “Why do you want to live?” I do believe it will give you a reason to start to excel as God intended you to, in the first place. So if you do nothing else today, will you please, for your sake deeply ponder the question so that you, from this day onwards will indeed have a very definite purpose for your life, which will believe me, take you to the promised land — yes it will.

• Think about it!

