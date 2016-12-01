Make a difference

“No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the son, but only the father. As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the son of man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the son of man. Two men will be in the field; one will be taken and the other left. Two women will be grinding with a hand mill; one will be taken and the other left.” – Matthew 24:36-41

Last Sunday we celebrated the first Sunday in Advent. While the calendar year begins on January 1, the liturgical or church year begins with Advent, which always falls on the Sunday immediately after Thanksgiving.

What is Advent and what do we mean when we say the season of Advent? Advent means, “coming”. It is the four-week period of the church right before Christmas in which we prepare to celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ into the world.

As we look forward to the day of his birth, there is, of course, much joy and gladness in our hearts. But there is also regret and shame. For, if it were not for our sins and shortcomings the son of God would not have had to humble himself in this way. During these weeks of waiting for the day of Christ’s birth, we are like the Old Testament believers who longed so eagerly for the savior, whom God had promised.

In the above text Jesus speaks futuristically. He said that people would be in the same mood as they were during the time of Noah. They will be eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage. These things are happening right before our eyes.

We live in terrible and uncertain times. The people of our day are living like the people in the times of Noah. They don’t care about things that are spiritual. They define the things of God to suit their own whims.

In recent times the church has taken some unusual positions, siding with secular institutions in opposition to scripture. These positions put the church in a state of apostasy.

The new people of the world, many who call themselves Christians, do not have a loyalty to God and his church as did their parents. In light of all this, one may ask, “What is left for us to do?”

We are to trust God and to keep watch for the coming of our Lord. Even though we do not know the day or the hour of his coming, we should be prepared for his coming.

Some have taken to making predictions in an attempt to determine his return. That is foolhardy because, as the text says, “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the son, but only the father.”

We do not know when our Lord is going to return. That is God’s business. Therefore, we should do what we can to prepare the world for his second coming, his second Advent.

Yes, it is incumbent upon us to tell the world about Jesus, now. There are countless amounts of people among us, in our homes, our neighborhoods, our workplace and the likes who are living without Christ. Our responsibility is to be a beacon to them. Point them to Jesus.

He said, “Go and make disciples.” Touch lives. Build God’s kingdom here on earth. Make a difference. Demonstrate your love for God through the things that you do in his name.

This Advent, be a beacon to the lost souls of the world. Share the gospel of Jesus Christ with them. Don’t waste time with predictions. Only God knows when the end of the world will come. His second coming is the universe’s best-kept secret. Amen.

