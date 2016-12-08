Seven recognized during Bahama Brass Band’s ‘Night of Legends’

Seven members of the Bahama Brass Band were identified as “legends” and recognized during the band’s sixth installment of honorees on Saturday.

Bishop Cleophas L. Capron Jr., Bishop George E. Thompson Jr. and Minister Franklin D. Bowe, out of Grand Bahama; and Reverend Hermis Pratt, Simon Beneby and Joey Johnson, of West Palm Beach, FL; as well as Allison Hanna were honored.

Bahama Brass Band public relations officer G. Sean Gibson said the honoring is a highlight for the band.

“Since 2011, we felt the need to show appreciation and gratitude to those who have labored tirelessly in providing soul-stirring gospel music through this medium nationally and throughout the church world. The men we have been honoring over the years served from the 1940s to the 1970s. It was not easy during those years traveling overseas as many had encountered racial indifferences but they kept their dignity and professionalism as they ministered faithfully to God and his church,” said Gibson.

During the service held at the Church of God of Prophecy, Seven Hills, during which the honorees received plaques, ribbons and fruit baskets as a token of appreciation for their years of service, each honoree heard his or her favorite song played by their band members.

“It is our desire to continue to reach out to those former pioneering members and show them how much their participation in this band is appreciated as we continue to host Bahama Brass Band Night of Legends,” said Gibson.



