Doreen Allen-Major’s new book especially (but not exclusively) for women

Another Bahamian lady has put pen to paper and written a book. She is none other than Mrs. Doreen Allen-Major, wife of evangelist, Dr. Rex Oral Major, who this year celebrates 60 years as a preacher of the gospel.

Affectionately known by many as Sister Doreen, she was nurtured in a Christian family. Her parents, the late Fred and Bessie Allen, were hardworking godly people who raised their seven children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. Sister Doreen has dedicated this contribution to her parents and grandchildren.

The title of Sister Doreen’s first book is “Turning Point Wives”. The front cover features a portrait of a beautiful serene lady. As is so often the case in religious publications, the clue to its content is to be found in the subtitle, “Wives of Yesterday Speak to Wives of Today”.

The writer has made a judicious selection of great women of the Bible and has demonstrated ways and means whereby the contemporary women in all walks of life may benefit from the examples of these biblical heroines.

She seeks to highlight the women of God selected as role models for women living in the world today with all its challenges to women who would like to live, work, and raise their families in a Christian way. This book, which while about women and primarily for women, can be of benefit to all. There are several reasons why this book should prove to be a religious bestseller.

In the first place, Sister Doreen writes in a simple, direct, lucid style making the book easy to read. The style is invitational — inviting the reader is to read the next page of this 104-page contribution.

Secondly, the writer is at once innovated and bold. She manages to make each of the biblical characters “live”. She achieved this by entering with creative imagination into the minds of each of the women of the Bible she describes, thus. She writes in the first person, a method that is especially helpful to the reader when she is writing about a biblical character who is not well-known. Note for instance, how she introduces Achsah, wife of Othniel, the entrepreneurial wife: “Hello everybody. I am Achsah, the beloved daughter of Caleb. If you recall, Joshua and Caleb were among the 12 chosen to spy out the land of Canaan [numbers 13 and 14] for the purpose of evaluating any opposition they might encounter while going into the land that was promised to their forefathers.” (p. 32)

This is a most useful way to begin, imparting a lot of information about Achsah — for very few readers would know who was Achsah.

Sister Doreen goes on to explain that Achsah, a prized spouse, enjoyed a life of great joy, largely because she was enterprising and demonstrated great wisdom in handling property.

Young women, then “climbing the corporate ladder” seeking to make their mark in the male dominated world of leadership in the business world can certainly draw great inspiration from Achsah. There is an email at the end of this and every chapter that is useful in applying the lessons of the women of the past to the condition in the present.

As might be expected, she begins with Eve — the first wife. It is germane to bear in mind that there are many, especially male chauvinist men, who have a negative view of Eve as the one who was tempted by Satan and caused Adam to sin. Sister Doreen’s handling of the Eve saga is sensitive, positive and instructive. While acknowledging and describing vividly the manner in which Eve yielded to temptation, she also points out the virtues of the first wife. She highlights the great beauty of the first wife.

Eve was the only custom-built woman and wife. She was handcrafted by God himself, tailor-made and shaped by the greatest artist of all ages. With care and precision, he painstakingly designed her curves and angles and molded her with exquisite beauty and grace. She was a masterpiece. No other woman in the history of womankind has ever had such beauty and design. Concisely, the most beautiful of our modern day beauty queens have nothing on Mother Eve.

Sister Doreen goes on to describe Eve as a model wife who had great respect for her husband. She highlights one way in which women from all ages can learn from Mother Eve to cherish and respect their husbands. She notes that both Eve and Adam yielded to temptation, trapped by “the wiles of the devil.” She is at one with St. Paul who points out that Adam was as guilty as Eve when they disobeyed God, enticed by Satan. This chapter ends appropriately with this exhortation; “Let us learn from Eve’s error. Temptation will come, but let us have strength and courage to do the right thing by obeying God” (p. 21)

The general theme of this book is the turning point in the life of these great women of the Bible that made them the people and role models they became. As the writer states in the introduction, “All wives cited in this book faced a turning point and made a difference in their marriages or communities, even though it was a time when women were universally held in low esteem.” (p. 11)

The writer shares a profound thought, for, in biblical times, women were held in low esteem. They were regarded by some men as chattel, possession to be treated as such. What is very significant about the women cited in this book is the fact that they were all courageous and “bucked” the system, the status quo, and decided to break out of the mold of being the chattels of men, seeking to be their companions, as indeed was the divine intention as manifested in the marriage of Adam and Mother Eve.

This determination to make a difference is highlighted in the chapter “Abigail, Wife of Nabal”. She is appropriately called the peacemaker wife, for she wisely intervened when David was about to attack Nabal, her foolish rich husband. It was not long after this that her husband died in a drunken stupor and David, impressed by her diplomatic skills, married her. She had it all — brains, beauty, and brawn.

Then, there was Deborah, wife of Lapidoth, that multi-talented woman who served both as judge and prophetess in Israel, a woman of courage and great discernment. In a similar vein, there was good, brave Queen Esther, who saved the Jews from destruction during the Persian era. The writer displays great imaginative powers in writing about “Mrs. Noah and Mrs. Pilate.” (pp. 68-83) In all, 12 Biblical women are selected for examination and evaluation. Appropriately, the last time is “The Church Bride of Christ.” It is based on the text, “Let us be glad and rejoice and give honor to Him; for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and His wife hath made herself ready.” (Revelation 19:7, KJV)

Very appropriately, the last woman selected, the church, the bride of Christ is taken from the Book of Revelation, last book of the Bible. Describing the nature of the church, bride of Christ, Sister Doreen concludes: “The church is a spiritual organism of which Christ is the head. (Ephesians 1:22-23) And is composed of elders, deacons and deaconesses — and all regenerated people of countless ethnicities. It is divinely and supernaturally conceived by God himself. A person can become a member of the church only when he or she accepts Jesus Christ as Lord and savior.” (p. 109).

So this book about great women of the Bible begins with Eve, the first wife, based on the texts of the book of Genesis, first book of the Bible and ends, logically and conclusively, in a profound meditation on the church, bride of Christ.

Each chapter has an interesting email and questions about the character described at its conclusion. This is a useful feature for it enables the reader to reinforce and consolidate his/her knowledge of the great woman of the Bible dealt with in the chapter just read. Very useful and appropriate.

The lucid, easy-to-read style and the innovative manner in which the writer enters into the mind of the biblical character cited are very attractive features of this book. There can be no doubt that the writer herself is a Christian lady who reveals profound thoughts based on her own experience as wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband have enjoyed 58 years of marriage. Both of them hold marriage in high regard as manifested in Dr. Major’s major rallies in support of the Christian concept of marriage as the lifelong union of one man and one woman. As the mother of five daughters, all disciples of Christ, and five grandchildren, she is certainly qualified to write a book designed to draw lessons from the biblical women for the benefit of women in the world today.

Accordingly, there can be no doubt that “Turning Point Wives” merits a place in the library of every congregation and the bookshelf in the home of every contemporary Christian lady or those aspiring to become church sisters, and on the bookshelf in every Christian home, because it contains lessons relevant to today’s women, it can be read, with equal enjoyment and relevance by men. Men, if you want to be good husbands, read this book about good wives. Get your copy today.

Title: Turning Point Wives

Writer/Author: Doreen Allen-Major

Publisher: Doreen Allen-Major

Date: 2015

Cost: $17

• Available at the Christian Bookstore or from Mrs. Doreen Allen-Major, telephone 242-393-3846



