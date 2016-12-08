The glory of the Lord shall be revealed

“Comfort, comfort my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and proclaim to her that her hard service has been completed, that her sin has been paid for, that she has received from the Lord’s hand double for all her sins.” – Isaiah 40:1-2

Recently three young women came to my office to see me, and their honest concern was that someone in authority had no regard to their personhood, as they spoke to them as if they were nobody. It was obvious that the inward hurt and reduced self esteem was weighing them down. No, this was not a case in isolation, for as you go from place to place, many are they who have no regard for what position one may have or who they may be. Anything flies out of their mouth. How sad for this was not the way we were as a people of not too many years back.

Next to a business establishment was an apartment and from what I could hear, some lady was yelling at a child. No wonder some children are traumatized from birth because of the way parents, elders and everyone else speaks to them. A lot of the ills that trouble our land is due to the way in which we speak to each other. No longer exists the soft word that turns away wrath. Gentleness, comeliness and politeness have been replaced with rough, tough and tumble of speech.

Some people “fly off the handle”, especially when you yell at them. In our text today, Israel was going through some rough times. She had been disobedient to The Almighty — ignored his laws and commandments and gone “a-whoring” after strange gods. She was not living in Jerusalem, but exiled in Babylon, suffering oppression, degradation and shame. Cyrus of Persia occupied center stage politically and in this 40th chapter of the eagle-eyed prophet Isaiah, he changes drastically from being the prophet of doom to declaring hope from heaven. The rough places will be made smooth and every valley shall be exalted. Indeed accept the comfort that God only can offer.

“Comfort ye, comfort ye my people: saith your God.” This is a command that comes directly from the heaven. It is a call for all angels and archangels to go to the aid of my people. It is time to speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem. It is December, the month that the world for over 2,000 years has recognized as the month when Jesus Christ the savior of the world was born. Like then, is now a time of restlessness because of lack but yet yearning for better. It was a time when there was no room in the inn.

How sad I was to learn that only two days ago, a bank repossessed the home of a divorced mother and to that bank I must go to seek mercy on her behalf. Yes speak comfortable to Jerusalem that her warfare and frustration, financial deprivation, social injustices, being marginalized, put down and let down must cease.

It is December and pardon must be in the air; sins must be forgiven and iniquity rebuked. We must bind the forces of evil and set the captive free from the enslavement of avarice and greed. It is December, and peace must be accomplished with it first beginning with us. It is December, and every valley must be exalted and high hills and mountains of prejudice and malice must be brought to dust low.

It is December, and the crooked must be made straight. It is December, and the rough places made plain. Rough, since the beginning of the year with not a spark of hope, but strong faith in the Triune God that all will be well.

It is December, and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it. It is December, and no media, tabloid, journalist, scribe, poet, author or speaker’s box orator will declare, only the Creator of the universe.

It is December, and the proud, the scornful, the higher upper and the down lower will be made to cry aloud that all flesh is grass and all the goodliness thereof is as the flower of the field. Cry that the grass withereth, the flower fadeth, but the word of our God shall stand forever.

Yes it is December, and comfort and the touch of the feeling of the infirmities of the needy, homeless and indeed the poor must be the hallmark for merriment and happiness.

• E-mail rubyanndarling@yahoo.com, Facebook Ruby Ann Darling or write to P.O. Box SS 19725 Nassau, Bahamas with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings!



