Moore’s Island’s Dwight Martin claims BTC Gospel Voice Competition at FamFest

Moore’s Island’s Dwight Martin is the best of the best vocally and proved it to win the inaugural BTC, FamFest Gospel Voice Competition.

Leon Hepburn and Adrianna Munnings were second and third, respectively.

The six-week online competition reduced the competition to six finalists who performed on the FamFest stage on Saturday, December 3 with Martin walking away with the $2,000 first place prize purse.

Hepburn’s second place showing was good for $1,000; Munnings took home $500.

“The addition of the Gospel Voice competition was much needed. This country possesses so much talent, and we were happy that we were able to give The Bahamas just a taste of what is out there,” said Mark Cartwright, FamFest president.

“The judges had a hard task of selecting the 20 that would participate in the competition. We are happy to unearth the talent of so many Bahamians, and we look forward to this annual competition,” said Leon Williams, CEO.

FamFest took place at Arawak Cay under the theme “Be strong”. The family festival featured a cadre of local and international acts, including Anthony Brown, Deitrick Haddon, Tiff Joy, Briana Babineaux, Lyrically Blessed, Najie Dunn and Anna Calixte.



