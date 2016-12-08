The phrase which is the title of today’s article don’t sweat the small stuff is a well-known phrase which actually contains an extremely important message for everyone to take due note of here today, and the message is primarily directed toward the compulsive worriers of the world, of which there are many. That’s right, there are a whole lot of people spread throughout this great big world of ours who appear to spend a large part of each day worrying unnecessarily about usually petty matters. Of course these people are very negative people — people who are always focusing their attention on what may go wrong each day, and are constantly getting upset by really petty, insignificant matters, which the average person doesn’t give the time of day to, as that well known saying so aptly puts it.

Yes my friend, negative people are usually worriers who are always making a big deal out of petty matters. It’s as if these kinds of people wake up each morning saying to themselves and indeed to others too, “I wonder what will go wrong today.” My friend, this kind of negative thinking is deadly, for as the universal law of attraction states it, we will attract into our life and affairs, that which we consistently think about. So in a nutshell, when we expect things to go wrong well guess what, they will.

Yes my friend, the advice given in today’s title is excellent advice for all who wish to live a contented, health-filled, peaceful, satisfying and serene life. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Stop being so negative. Stop being a nitpicker. Stop worrying and believe me, you’ll live a long life whilst achieving a great degree of success, across the board.





• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.







